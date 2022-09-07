American Gigolo 2022 (Season 1) cast list: Meet the stars

Showtime's American Gigolo, an adaptation of the iconic 1980s movie of the same name, will see the return of protagonist Julian Kaye in an interesting new avatar.

The premise of the series is similar to that of the movie. The story is set 15 years after Julian Kaye was arrested for murder and follows him after his release as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles s*x industry. He seeks truth about the framing that sent him to prison all those years ago and hopes to reconnect with his one true love, Michelle.

American Gigolo: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

American Gigolo is all set to premiere on Friday, September 9, at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime and is expected to have a total of 10 episodes. The official trailer for the series dropped in July and featured Julian Kaye’s quest to find the person responsible for his 15-year incarceration. It also teased his rekindling affair with Michelle, whose husband is potentially the one who framed him in the first place.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"[American Gigolo] Follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release following 15 years in prison as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles s*x industry and navigates his complicated relationships."

American Gigolo is executively produced by David Hollander, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed, alongside Jon Bernthal as producer. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name by Paul Schrader starring Richard Gere.

Here's a look at the stunning cast of Showtime's American Gigolo.

Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye

American actor Jon Bernthal will be seen portaying the role of Julian Kaye in the crime drama, American Gigolo. His character is a high-paying male escort with an impeccable taste in fashion and a penchant for all the expensive things in life. After spending 15 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, Kaye is finally out and searching for his place in the modern-day s*x industry.

Bernthal is best known for his work in The Walking Dead, Daredevil, The Punisher: War Machine, Snitch, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Accountant, Baby Driver, Widows, Ford v Ferrari, Those Who Wish Me Dead, King Richard, and The Many Saints of Newark, among several other projects.

Gretchen Mol as Michelle

Mol will be seen portraying the role of Michelle in Showtime's American Gigolo. Her character is Kaye’s ex-lover who will rekindle her relationship with him.

Gretchen Mol is an American actress and former model best known for her work in Boardwalk Empire, Rounders, Celebrity, The Thirteenth Floor, The Notorious Bettie Page, 3:10 to Yuma, and Manchester by the Sea, among several other projects.

Rosie O'Donnell as Detective Sunday

American comedian, television producer, actress, author, and television personality Rosie O'Donnell will be seen portraying the role of Detective Sunday in the crime drama, American Gigolo. Her character believes that a much larger criminal conspiracy is at play and plans to unearth the truth behind the murder that put Kaye in jail.

O'Donnell is best known for her work in Star Search, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The View, The Rosie Show, and SMILF, among several other projects. O'Donnell has also been a magazine editor, celebrity blogger, and author of several memoirs, including Find Me and Celebrity Detox. She has also been an outspoken advocate for lesbian rights and gay adoption issues. She was named The Advocate's 2002 Person of the Year and has won several Daytime Emmy Awards.

The series also stars Gabriel LaBelle as the young Julian Kaye, Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, Wayne Brady as Lorenzo, and Laura Liguori as Elizabeth Shannon House.

Catch episode 1 of American Gigolo on Showtime on Friday, September 9 with new episodes being released on a weekly basis.

Edited by Susrita Das