Captain America: New World Order 2024 movie: Meet the actors of confirmed Marvel film

A new era has begun not just for Marvel Studios, but also for its superheroes like the former Falcon (Sam Wilson) in Captain America: New World Order.

The upcoming superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero by the same name. It is a sequel to The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The film is also the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 12th installment of Phase 5.

Here's all viewers need to know about the 2024 film.

Cast for Marvel's Captain America: New World Order

At last week's D23 Expo Panel, Marvel Studios officially announced Captain America 4. The upcoming film is titled Captain America: New World Order and can be expected to be released on May 3, 2024. The film will see the return of the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman as a writer, with Dalan Musson and Julius Onah helming the project.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Captain America: New World Order in Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con and the cast for the same was announced at the Expo panel.

The film follows Sam Wilson after he finally took up Steve Rogers' or Captain America's shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Along with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Sharon Carter, they defeated the Flag Smashers.

However, there are some things that are yet to be answered after the conclusion of the series, like the U.S. Agent being recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Sharon Carter's role as the Power Broker being revealed.

Marvel's VP of Production and Development, Nate Moore, spoke about the upcoming film on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and shared:

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

He further continued:

"I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Take a look at the confirmed cast members of Marvel's Captain America: New World Order.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

American actor Anthony Mackie is best known for his work in 8 Mile, Brother to Brother, Million Dollar Baby, Eagle Eye, The Hurt Locker, All the Way, Altered Carbon, The Hate U Give, Real Steel and Notorious among several other projects. His Broadway and Off-Broadway acts include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Drowning Crow, McReele, A Soldier's Play and Talk.

He achieved global recognition after starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson / Falcon. His first Marvel film was Captain America: The Winter Soldier, followed by Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. He is set to lead his own film titled Captain America: New World Order as Captain America.

Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon

Danny Ramirez is an American actor best known for his roles in The Gifted, On My Block, Valley Girl, Top Gun: Maverick, Look Both Ways, Tone-Deaf, Orange Is The New Black and several others.

He has portrayed Joaquin Torres in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will be seen returning to the upcoming film, Captain America: New World Order.

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader

American actor and playwright Tim Blake Nelson is best known for his work in Lincoln, Minority Report, Old Henry, Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Eye of God, Othello, The Grey Zone and a number of other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Samuel Sterns in Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order.

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Carl Lumbly is an American actor best known for his roles in Doctor Sleep, Cagney & Lacey, Alias, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, Justice League: Doom, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Arrowverse and Supergirl among other projects.

He has portrayed Isaiah Bradley in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will be seen returning in the upcoming film, Captain America: New World Order.

Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra

Israeli actress Shira Haas is best known for winning two Israeli Ophir Awards for her roles in local film and television along with her roles in Unorthodox, Esau, The Zookeeper's Wife, Noble Savage, Princess, Asia and many more ventures.

She has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award and holds a Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best International Actress.

He will be seen portraying the role of Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra in Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order. She was the first human super-agent to serve in the Israeli Mossad.

Watch this space for more updates on Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order. Catch it in theaters on May 2024.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes