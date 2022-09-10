"Is this an snl trailer parody": Pete Davidson X Kaley Cuoco Meet Cute trailer fails to impress Twitter users

Love is in the air as Peacock's Meet Cute is prepping itself for its premiere on Wednesday, September 21.

Directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute revolves around Sheila and Gary, who meet and instantly fall in love. However, their magical date wasn’t fate but Sheila’s time machine, which means they’ve been falling in love over and over again.

While the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man. The film is expected to be a fun watch until it takes a dark turn.

Twitter reacts to Meet Cute's trailer

The trailer for Peacock's Meet Cute dropped yesterday and received mixed reviews everywhere. The preview featured Sheila meeting Gary at a bar one night, where the two seemed to hit it off instantly as if they innately knew each other, even though they'd never met before.

As it turned out, it was not simply fate. Sheila later admitted that they shared such seemingly-effortless chemistry because the woman was ultimately tipping fate in her own favor.

She had the magical ability to go back in time via a magical tanning bed, which allowed her to dictate how a night out would go with this available bachelor.

Twitter users wasted no time in sharing their opinions and predicting the plot line of the film. Some fans weren't too thrilled with the cast and the film's preview, tweeting:

Alan Marshall @Alan_L_Marshall @peacockTV Is this an snl trailer parody, or is there a actual movie? @peacockTV Is this an snl trailer parody, or is there a actual movie?

Dennis Hinkamp @DennisHinkamp @peacockTV gee I was wondering what Pete Davidson was doing.... not really. @peacockTV gee I was wondering what Pete Davidson was doing.... not really.

aceguillen @aceguillen @peacockTV I can see why it needed subtitles... They mumbled through the entire trailer and I couldn't make out half of what they said. 🤷 @peacockTV I can see why it needed subtitles... They mumbled through the entire trailer and I couldn't make out half of what they said. 🤷

Tim Kelley @timkelley1521 @peacockTV In what world is this unfunny guy a movie star? @peacockTV In what world is this unfunny guy a movie star?

Others seemed impressed and excited about this collaboration between Davidson and Cuoco, tweeting and expressing through gifs and memes:

Director Alex Lehmann shared:

"If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

About the rom-com

Peacock's Meet Cute is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21 on Peacock. It stars Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary, Deborah S. Craig as June, Kirk Kelly as Beer Garden Patron, Sierra Fisk as Sandra and Rock Kohli as Amit. The film is a time-traveling sci-fi rom-com that allows Cuoco to perfect her meet-cute with Davidson until she gets it right ... or perfectly wrong.

The official synopsis for the rom-com reads:

"Sheila, a young woman grappling with suicidal thoughts, discovers that a tanning bed in a nail salon is a time machine. Traveling back 24 hours, she relives the best date night of her life over and over, only to decide that her boyfriend, Gary, needs some fixing. Unaware that meddling with the past could ruin the future, Sheila goes even further back in time to turn him into the perfect man -- even though he was already pretty perfect."

The film is executively produced by Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Noga Pnueli, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri.

The film was written by Noga Pnueli alongside Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon as producers.

Catch Meet Cute on Peacock on Wednesday, September 21.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande