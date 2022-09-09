Netflix's End of the Road cast: Queen Latifah, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and others star in road trip thriller 

A road trip gone wrong is what Netflix's upcoming thriller, End of the Road, is all about and it is led by some of the finest people in the music industry.

A directorial debut by Millicent Shelton, the road trip thriller revolves around a cross-country road trip that turns into a highway to hell for Brenda and her family.

Alone in the New Mexico desert, they fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. The film is written by Christopher J. Moore and David Loughery.

End of the Road: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Netflix's End of the Road is all set to premiere on Friday, September 9 at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The official trailer for the film dropped in August and featured Brenda and her family on a road trip across the vast New Mexico desert en route to Houston.

After hours of driving, they check into a motel to rest their heads only for their rest to be disrupted by a violent murder next door.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her, two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.

The film is executively produced by Queen Latifah, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Daniel J. Heffner, and Shakim Compere. The producers of End of the Road are Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures, and Brad Kaplan.

Here's a look at the star-studdest cast of End of the Road.

Queen Latifah as Brenda

American rapper, actress, and singer Queen Latifah is best known for her work in Living Single, Black Reign, Set It Off, Chicago, Bringing Down the House, Taxi, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Beauty Shop, Last Holiday, Hairspray, Joyful Noise, 22 Jump Street, and Girls Trip, Ice Age films and several other projects.

Noted for her work in music, film and television, she has earned a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two NAACP Image Awards, and has been nominated for an Academy Award. She is also the first hip hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Latifah will be seen portraying the role of Brenda in Netflix's End of the Road.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges plays Reggie

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is an American rapper, actor, and record executive. As an actor, he is best known for his work in Fast and Furious film series, No Strings Attached, Max Payne, American Hustle, Breakaway, Crash, Gamer, Karma's World and New Year's Eve, among several other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Reggie in Netflix's upcoming road trip thriller, End of the Road.

Jesse Luken as Harvey Ruck

American actor, producer, and writer Jesse Luken is best known for his work in Justified, Star-Crossed, Born to Race: Fast Track, Lost in Gray, Sirens, Citrus Springs, Great American Dream, Glee and several other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Harvey Ruck in Netflix's End of the Road.

Other members of the film include Beau Bridges, Frances Lee McCain, Keith Jardine, Tabatha Shaun, Mychala Faith Lee, Travis Hammer, J. Nathan Simmons, Phuong Kubacki, Efrain Villa, Rob Estrada, Micah McNeil, Tim Stafford, Aaron Valentine, Jasper Keen, Rachel Michaela, and Yvette Fazio-Delaney.

Stream End of the Road on Netflix on Friday, September 9.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande