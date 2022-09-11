What time will Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5 air on Hallmark? Release date, plot and more details explored

The O’Brien family is all set to return this weekend in Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores, only this time it's Abby's time to shine with a budding romance with Evan.

Hallmark's episode 5 of Chesapeake Shores season 6 is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 11, at 8 pm ET.

Developed by John Tinker and Nancey Silvers, the drama series is based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods. It follows the lives and times of the O’Brien family, majorly focusing on Abby O’Brien. After her divorce, Abby returned to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores with her two children and rekindled a romance with her partner in the current season.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of Chesapeake Shores Season 6.

All we know about season 6 episode 5 of Chesapeake Shores

The preview for episode 5 of Chesapeake Shores season 6 featured the O’Brien couples receiving some disturbing advice from a fortune teller. Mick and Megan were seen struggling with their long-distance relationship while Abby felt more comfortable in Evan's company.

The upcoming episode, titled L-O-V-E, is directed by Terry Ingram alongside Phoef Sutton as writer. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"A fortune-telling machine shares uncomfortable truths with the O'Brien couples; Mick and Megan struggle with their long-distance relationship; Abby's more comfortable with her new romance."

The series stars Meghan Ory as Abby O'Brien-Winters, Barbara Niven as Megan O'Brien, Laci J. Mailey as Jess O'Brien-Peck, Emilie Ullerup as Bree Elizabeth O'Brien, Brendan Penny as Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Francis as Connor O'Brien, Diane Ladd as Nell O'Brien, Treat Williams as Mick O'Brien and Robert Buckley as Evan Kincaid.

Recap of Episode 4

The previous episode of Chesapeake Shores, titled That's All There Is to That, opened with the good news of Sarah's pregnancy. Connor and Margaret also made their relationship official by exchanging "I Love You's," a handshake and a kiss.

The episode focused majorly on Mick’s addiction to painkillers. It began with him going to two different doctors to get refills with claims he was traveling and could not get in touch with his regular physician. Thomas, Kevin, and Abby tried to handle the situation the right way.

Megan, Abby, Kevin, Bree, and Thomas gathered for an intervention after Mick crashed his truck into a parked car. Knowing Mick was tough, the goal was to make him think it was his idea to get help.

When Mick joined them, they told him how concerned they were and Kevin brought up the painkiller overdoses he saw as a paramedic. Abby reminded him that he forgot to pick up his grandchildren, and if he hadn’t, she was worried about what could’ve happened if he had driven high with them but he walked out again.

Abby and Kevin followed him outside, but Mick refused to see that he had an addiction. He then went to the bar and asked Luke about his drinking problem. After learning about Luke's struggles and acceptance, Mick began getting emotional and shared that the family held an intervention for him.

Mick was then sitting on a bench outside a church before a support meeting. Luke was with him and asked if he’s ready but Mick did not answer. The episode ended with them still sitting there.

Since it is a Hallmark series, it is unlikely for it to have an unhappy ending coming for any of the stories, but few yet major bumps in the road can be expected. Abby and Evan are still learning about each other even though they have plenty in common yet are different in a lot of different ways.

Chesapeake Shores is executively produced by John Tinker, Dan Paulson, Martin Wood, Nancey Silvers, Sherryl Woods, Michael Berns and Phoef Sutton, with Matt Drake as producer.

Catch the latest episode of Chesapeake Shores season 6 on Sunday, September 11 at 8 pm ET on Hallmark.

