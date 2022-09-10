Meet Cute movie: Release date, trailer and all about Pete Davidson X Kaley Cuoco film 

Presenting a classic New York love story with a time-travel twist is Peacock's upcoming rom-com, Meet Cute.

The film revolves around Sheila and Gary, who meet, and it’s love at first sight. But their magical date has a secret behind it, Sheila's time machine, because of which they have met several times. She travels to Gary’s past to turn him into the perfect man. The movie is directed by Alex Lehmann.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming rom-com.

What to expect from Meet Cute?

Peacock's Meet Cute is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21. The film is executively produced by Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Noga Pnueli, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri.

The official synopsis for the rom-com reads:

"Sheila, a young woman grappling with suicidal thoughts, discovers that a tanning bed in a nail salon is a time machine. Traveling back 24 hours, she relives the best date night of her life over and over, only to decide that her boyfriend, Gary, needs some fixing. Unaware that meddling with the past could ruin the future, Sheila goes even further back in time to turn him into the perfect man -- even though he was already pretty perfect."

Meet Cute stars Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary, Deborah S. Craig as June, Kirk Kelly as Beer Garden Patron, Sierra Fisk as Sandra and Rock Kohli as Amit. The film is a time-traveling sci-fi rom-com that allows Cuoco to perfect her meet-cute with Davidson until she gets it right or perfectly wrong.

Check out the trailer for the film

The official trailer for Meet Cute dropped yesterday and featured Sheila meeting Gary at a bar one night, where the two seemed to hit it off instantly as if they innately knew each other, even though they'd never seen one another before.

As it turned out, it was not simply fate. Sheila later admitted that they shared such seemingly-effortless chemistry because the woman was ultimately tipping fate in her own favor.

She had the magical ability to go back in time via a magical tanning bed, which allowed her to dictate how a night out would go with this available bachelor.

Director Alex Lehmann shared in a press release about the movie's release date announcement:

"If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Executive VP of Content Acquisition at NBCUniversal Val Boreland added:

"We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall. It's the perfect film to join Peacock's catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."

The film was written by Noga Pnueli alongside Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon as producers.

Catch Meet Cute on Peacock from Wednesday, September 21 onwards.

