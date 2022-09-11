To Her, With Love cast list: Skye P. Marshall, Tobias Truvillion and others to star in Hallmark, Movies & Mysteries (HMM) movie

Being a teacher isn't easy, but delivering the best is always the goal, and while doing so, one can find love, and that is what HMM's upcoming film, To Her, With Love, is all about.

Directed by Stan Foster and written by Tyler Straessle, the film revolves around two teachers who fall for each other while saving their school’s art department. Beverley Gordon served as the film's executive producer, with Daniel Lewis as producer and Eric Upshur as co-producer. The run time is two-hours long.

To Her, With Love: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

HMM's To Her, With Love is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 9 pm ET/PT. The trailer for the film dropped last month and featured Kayla teaching at her old school after returning from her elite teaching job. She meets Jordan, who helps her out when she struggles to connect with her students, and when they learn that the school may be cutting the arts department due to budget cuts, they work together to set up a fundraising show, with a little help from her longtime friend Shanice Wilson-Knox.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Kayla heads back to her North Carolina hometown after her substitute teaching job at a private high school comes to an early end. Her mother sets up a job interview at her alma mater, where she and another teacher try to save the art department."

Here's a look at the cast of HMM's To Her, With Love.

Skye P. Marshall as Kayla

American actress and veteran of the United States Air Force, Skye P. Marshall is best known for her work in Good Sam, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, A Lot of Nothing, Daft State, MVP, To Live and Die, This Is Us, 9-1-1, Black Lightning, The Rookie, NCIS, Major Crimes, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, Misconduct, A Nice Girl Like You and has directed Killing Karen Soloway.

She will be seen portraying the role of Kayla Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' To Her, With Love.

Tobias Truvillion as Jordan

Tobias Truvillion is an American actor and model best known for his work in Paid in Full, A Holiday Chance, Seven Deadly Sins: Lust, Queens, New Amsterdam, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D., Person of Interest, Bobbi Kristina, Seasons of Love and several other film and television projects.

After venturing into the theater and soap opera, he earned himself an NAACP Image Award nomination for as Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series.

Truvillion will be seen portaying Jordan in To Her, With Love.

Maria Howell as Maya

American actress and singer Maria Howell is best known for her work in Drop Dead Diva, Army Wives, The Game, Necessary Roughness, The Color Purple, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Revolution, Devious Maids, The Vampire Diaries, Daddy's Little Girls, Mississippi Damned, The Blind Side, and What to Expect When You're Expecting, among other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Maya in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' To Her, With Love.

Brittany L. Smith as Tanya

Brittany L. Smith is an American actress best known for her work in Sweet Magnolias, Venom, Creepshow and Lena Street Ladies the Web Series.

She will be seen portaying Tanya in To Her, With Love.

The film also stars L. Warren Young as Clarence, Jacqueline Fleming as Principal Nancy, Kayla Pratt as Emma, Aubriana Davis as Stacy, Juan Graterol Jr. as Eddie, Ronson Hawkins as Leon, Al Mitchell as Harold, Shanice Wilson-Knox as self, Enya Flack as Pam, Jared Simon as Principal Meadows, Michael Perez as Atticus, Sarah Grace Elliott as Gwyneth, and Patrick G. Keenan.

Watch To Her, With Love on Sunday, September 11, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 pm ET/PT.

