Werewolf by Night 2022 Disney Plus special cast list: Meet the actors

This year, Marvel will release its first Halloween special, which will feature the infamous comic-book character Werewolf by Night. The special will be a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Directed by Michael Giacchinom alongside Peter Cameron and Heather Quinn as writers, the special will revolve around a secret group of monster hunters who gather at Bloodstone Castle after the death of their leader.

The hunters engage in mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face-to-face with a dangerous monster.

Werewolf by Night: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is all set to premiere on Disney+ from Friday, October 7. The trailer featured glimpses of Marvel entities such as Man-Thing and even Time Variance Authority (TVA) hunters wielding their famous batons. It will be a one-time Halloween special with no episodes or instalments, lasting an hour and being entirely black and white.

The synposis of the special reads:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic - a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

In the Marvel comics, Jack Russell learns about his family’s lycanthropy curse on his 18th birthday, which dates back to 1795. Every full moon transforms Jack into a powerful man-wolf hybrid with enhanced strength, speed, stamina, agility and reflexes.

Over the years, The Werewolf has become friends with Man-Thing, Dr. Michael Morbius, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Spider-Woman, while Moon Knight and Blade have become his adversaries.

Let's take a look at the cast of Werewolf by Night.

Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night

Mexican actor and producer Gael García Bernal is best known for his performances Bad Education, The Motorcycle Diaries, Amores perros, Y tu mamá también, Babel, Coco, Old, and Mozart in the Jungle, among several other projects. He and Diego Luna together founded Canana Films in Mexico City.

Bernal has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and won his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

He will be seen portraying the role of Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night in the Disney+ special. His character is a man cursed with the ability to transform into a werewolf while retaining his human intellect.

Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone

Laura Donnelly is an Irish actress best known for her work in The Nevers, The Ferryman, Sugar Rush, Outlander, Britannia, The Fall, Insatiable, Best: His Mother's Son and The River, among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Elsa Bloodstone in Werewolf by Night. She will play a monster hunter in the special.

Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa

American actress Harriet Sansom Harris is best known for her work in Frasier, Desperate Housewives, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Memento, Addams Family Values, Nurse Betty and Phantom Thread, among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Verusa in the Disney+ special. She will essay the leader of a secret group of monster hunters in the special.

Other cast members of the TV special include Jaycob Maya, Eugenie Bondurant and Kirk Thatcher. Also slated to appear are Ulysses Bloodstone, Elsa's monster-hunting father who has become an animated, zombie-like being, the creature Man-Thing, and members of the Time Variance Authority.

Catch Werewolf by Night on Disney+ on Friday, October 7, 2022.

