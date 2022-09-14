What time will Mike episodes 7 & 8 (finale) air on Hulu and Disney Plus? Release date and more details explored

Hulu's limited series Mike, focusing on Mike Tyson's tumultuous boxing career, is coming to an end with the series finale episode airing this week.

Episode 7 and 8 are all set to air on Thursday, September 15, at 3 am ET/midnight PT. The first four episodes are currently available on Disney+ and the rest will soon be available. The episodes are expected to be around 45 minutes long.

Created by Steven Rogers and directed by Craig Gillespie, the eight-part limited series explores the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series finale.

All we know about episode 7 and 8 of Mike

The seventh episode, titled Cannibal, is likely to focus on Tyson’s infamous fight with Evander Holyfield and the notorious bite that would seal Tyson’s fate in the history books for the wrong reasons. Details about the eighth episode, titled Phoenix, aren't currently available.

The series stars Trevante Rhodes as Tyson, Russell Hornsby as Don King, Harvey Keitel as Cus D'Amato, Laura Harrier as Robin Givens, Grace Zabriskie as Camille D'Amato, Oluniké Adeliyi as Lorna Mae, TJ Atoms as Barkim, Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, Garland Whitt as Imam Siddiq, Diesel Madkins as Ray Ray, Theo Haddon as Lloyd, Arischa Conner as Dr. Maya Angelou, Lance E. Nichols as Captain Joe and Ian Lyons as Alan Dershowitz.

Karin Gist is the executive producer. Other executive producers include Claire Brown, Craig Gillespie, Steven Rogers, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, Darin Friedman, Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, Samantha Corbin-Miller and Trevante Rhodes.

Episode 6 recap

The previous episode, titled Jailbird, was directed by Tiffany Johnson and written by Samantha Corbin-Miller. It aired on Thursday, September 8 and saw Tyson in prison, but with his boxing skills, he became not just the baddest man on the inside but also the outside.

Tyson was serving jailtime for a r*pe charge after he was called out for the same. He hustled his way into getting a television, a wired phone, donuts, and essentially running the prison.

As always, Tyson found people who wanted to guide him on a better path. His original bunk mate mentored him and found Islam through Iman, whose prayer room he used to run his business, and even Maya Angelou came to visit him.

More about the series

The official trailer for the mini-series dropped in July and featured the tumultuous path of the legendary heavyweight boxer, portrayed by Trevante Rhodes, who gave a more detailed look to Tyson’s most infamous moments— from biting Evander Holyfield’s ear, his prison sentence, and even his interaction with his white Bengal tiger.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story."

Stream the series finale of Mike on Hulu on Thursday, September 15 at 3 am ET/ 12 midnight PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava