Wedding of a Lifetime full cast list: Jonathan Bennett, Brooke D’Orsay and others to star in Hallmark film

Hallmark's newest production, Wedding of a Lifetime, which is all about weddings, love, and grand prizes, is all set to be released this Saturday, September 17, at 8 pm ET/PT. The TV film is a part of the network's annual Fall into Love programming event and will run for two hours.

Directed by Anne Wheeler and written by Greg Baldwin, the film revolves around a separated couple, Jake and Darby, who rekindle their romance after entering a competition for an all-expenses-paid wedding.

Wedding of a Lifetime: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Hallmark's Wedding of a Lifetime recently dropped its trailer that offered a glimpse into the lives of Darby and Jake, an engaged couple who decided to go their separate ways. However, the two ended up in a competition for couples to win a fully paid wedding. To not disappoint their families, they agreed to participate in the show.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid wedding."

The film is executively produced by Kristofer McNeeley and Jonathan Bennett. Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring, and Kevin Leslie serve as producers.

Let's take a look at the cast of the upcoming rom-com:

Jonathan Bennett as Jake

Best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, American actor and TV host Jonathan Bennett will be seen portraying the role of Jake in Hallmark's Wedding of a Lifetime.

Jonathan Bennett's other notable works include Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Van Wilder: Freshman Year, Halloween Wars, Cake Wars, Copycat, Awkward, Harvest of the Heart, Station 19, The Christmas House films, Lovewrecked, and Paid In Full, among several other projects.

Brooke D'Orsay as Darby

Canadian actress Brooke D'Orsay, who is best known for her work in 6teen, will appear as Darby in Wedding of a Lifetime.

Some of her other works include King's Ransom, Royal Pains, Two and a Half Men, The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, How to Fall in Love, A Dickens of a Holiday!, Grace and Frankie, Room 10, and June in January, among other projects.

Briana Buckmaster as Molly

Actress, voice-over actress, and singer Briana Buckmaster is best known for her work in Supernatural, Wayward Sisters, Chip and Potato, Dorg Van Dango, Kung Fu, A Country Wedding, Devil in the Dark, and more. Her theater work includes On The Banks of the Nut, Vidalia, Mother of the Year, A Rocky Night For His Nibs, Witness to a Conga, The Adulteress, and Saint Albert.

She will be seen portraying the role of Molly in Hallmark's Wedding of a Lifetime.

Timothy Daniel Selby as George/Thomas

Timothy Daniel Selby is an American actor best known for Timeless, A Few Good Boys, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and 21 Grams to Freedom.

Besides being an actor, he is also a musician and gamer and is represented by Lucas Talent Inc. He will be seen portraying the role of George/Thomas in Wedding of a Lifetime.

Other cast members include Cameron McDonald as Jim, Paula Shaw as Rose, Barry Levy as David, Robyn Bradley as Kathy, Mark Brandon as Vic, and Samantha Cole as Sarah.

Viewers will also see Emma Pederson as Marcy, Justin Lacey as Larry, Heather-Claire Norety as Kelsey, Don Mike as Sam, Quinnie Vu as Grace, Dolores Drake as Peggy, Susie Lee as Carla, Jamall Johnson as Chip, David Kaye as Sebastian, Kerën Burkett as Whitney, and Tim Beckmann as Reverend Jim in the film.

Watch Wedding of a Lifetime on Saturday, September 17, on Hallmark at 8 pm ET/PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far