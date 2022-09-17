What time will Andor season 1 episodes 1, 2 & 3 premiere on Disney Plus? Release date, trailer and more explored

The Star Wars craze isn't over just yet and Disney+ is making sure of that with its crazy line-up featuring Andor this month.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the upcoming series is a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One and follows Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-rebel spy, during the five years before the events of the film.

A second twelve-episode season is also in development, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

All we know about season 1 episode 1, 2 & 3 of Andor

Disney+'s Andor is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. It will have a three-episode premiere and will have 12 episodes in total.

The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril and Fiona Shaw as Maarva.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero."

Other cast members of the series include Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, Anton Lesser as an Imperial officer, Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

More about the series

Mercedes Varnado, who recently made an appearance on the red carpet for Andor, spoke about her future in the acting world in a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio:

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. I don't know if that's the number one next thing because acting...there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I'm really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece."

Star Wars fans are also hopeful that Varnado will make a return to the Star Wars universe, as she played the character Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian season 2. During the D23 Expo 2022, the final trailer for Andor revealed that the events of the series take place before the events of the 2016 Rogue One film.

Check out the trailer for the series

The official trailer for Andor dropped last month and gave fans a glimpse of what's in store for them. However, the preview did not feature the fan-favorite droid K-2SO. Alan Tudyk, who voiced the character in Rogue One, confirmed that K-2SO will not appear in the first season but could show up later.

The clip also featured some early rebel soldiers and clones working for the empire. Hopefully, fans will get to see the Death Troopers in action again. The series is executively produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan.

The series was announced by Lucasfilms in November 2018 along with Diego Luna portraying the character and Stephen Schiff serving as the showrunner.

Later, however, Schiff was replaced by Gilroy as creator and showrunner in April 2020. Filming for the series began at the end of November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was done at Pinewood Studios in London.

Catch the premiere of Andor on Wednesday, September 21 on Disney+.

