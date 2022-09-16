The Secrets of Bella Vista full cast list: Rachelle Lefevre, Niall Matter and others star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM) film 

Love is in the air, or perhaps in the Apple Orchards, in HMM's upcoming film, The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Directed by Heather Hawthorn-Doyle and written by Jamie Pachino, the film is based on the book, The Apple Orchard by Susan Wiggs. It revolves around Tess, who visits her inherited apple orchard and helps out her new-found family with their debt problems by unraveling the mystery of their grandmother’s treasure.

The Secrets of Bella Vista: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

HMM's The Secrets of Bella Vista is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 18 at 9 pm ET/PT. The film is two hours long and is executively produced by Kim Arnott alongside Kate Gajdosik and Robyn Weiner as co-producers.

The official synopsis for the HMM film reads:

"When Tess unexpectedly inherits an apple orchard, along with a half-sister she wasn’t aware of, she unravels the mystery of her new-found family and ultimately comes to a new understanding of herself."

The trailer for the film dropped last month and featured Tess inheriting half of an apple orchard from her father along with her half-sister Isabel, who she did not know existed. Upon visiting the orchard, she connects with her new-found family and learns about the dept and only her knowledge can save them.

Here's a look at the cast of The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Rachelle Lefevre as Tess Delaney

Canadian actress Rachelle Lefevre is best known for her work in Big Wolf on Campus, What About Brian, Boston Legal, The Sounds, Swingtown, Twilight saga, Off the Map, A Gifted Man and Under the Dome, among several other projects.

She is an avid animal rights supporter and has been a national spokesperson for Best Friends Animal Society, has been on the board of the Environmental Media Association and is an active board member of AdoptTogether.

She will be seen portraying the role of Tess Delaney in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Niall Matter as Damhnaic McAuley

Niall Matter is a Canadian-American actor best known for his work in The Best Years, Eureka, Watchmen, Primeval: New World, The Good Doctor, iZombie, The Predator, Remedy, Arctic Air and When Calls the Heart, among several other projects.

He will be seen portaying Damhnaic McAuley in The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Nathalie Boltt as Shannon

South African actress, director and writer Nathalie Boltt is best known for her work in Riverdale, District 9, Isidingo, 24 Hours To Live, Inspector George Gently, The Astronauts, The Poseidon Adventure, The WotWots, The Cure, When We Go To War and several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Shannon in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Tasya Teles as Lourdes

Tasya Teles is a Canadian actress best known for her work in The 100, Rogue, Shoresy, Intruders, Break Even, Legacies, Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, Witches of East End, Damaged, The Christmas Secret, among several other projects.

She will be seen portaying Lourdes in The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Other cast members of the film include Helena Marie as Isabel, Phoebe Miu as Kiley, Donia Kash as Suzette, Amber Lewis as Lydia, Javier LaCroix as Ernesto, Gabriela Reynoso as Estella, Adina Insley as Small Girl, Lynn Whyte as Sofia Sheffield, Scott McGrath as Ben Trianon, Kalyn Miles as Doctor Denton, Sarah Hayward as Nellie and Camila Savia Judge.

Catch The Secrets of Bella Vista on Sunday, September 18, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 pm ET/PT.

