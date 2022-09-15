What time will SEAL Team season 6 episode 1 air on Paramount +?

The fan-favourite military drama, SEAL Team, is all set to return with a brand new season this weekend on Sunday, September 18, at 3:01 am ET on Paramount+.

Created by Benjamin Cavell, the series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite units of Navy SEALs as they take on some of the most high stakes missions in the country.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of SEAL Team.

All we know about season 6 episode 1 of SEAL Team

Paramount+'s season 6 of SEAL Team is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 18, at 3:01 am ET with the first episode titled Low Impact. It will have a total of ten episodes and will star David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. as Raymond "Ray" Perry, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis, and Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza, among others.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence."

Hayes' team includes Ray Perry, Sonny Quinn, Clay Spenser, and Omar Hamza. The synopsis further reads:

"Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds."

The recurring cast of the series includes Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Alona Tal as Stella Baxter, Kerri Medders as Emma Hayes, Parisa Fakhri as Naima Perry, C. Thomas Howell as Ash Spenser, Maximiliano Hernández as Carl Dryden, Mike Wade as Wes Soto, and Rachel Boston as Hannah Oliver.

Season 5 finale recap

The finale of SEAL Team season 5 aired on January 23, 2022, and was titled All Bravo Stations. It was directed by Christopher Chulack and was written by Spencer Hudnut. The episode saw the Bravo Team in trouble after the police closed in. The gang climbed under a bridge, and Davis got the all-clear to go over the bridge into Colombia.

When they returned home, Davis was tasked with a new role after what happened in her report. She was happy that she got to help with injustices in the Navy. Meanwhile, Jason turned to his daughter to apologize for his actions, and they reached an understanding. He went over to visit Mandy, and while she was surprised to see him, she got close to him again. The two agreed to make things right and work on having a relationship.

Ray was shocked to learn that the veteran had died and that he wanted to press on with the shelter. Sonny tried to apologize to Clay, but Clay did not want to hear it and continued with his life. He told Jason he was taking a leave of absence after the next mission. Everyone was deployed to take down an ISIS member.

Clay accepted Sonny's apology, but their car was blown up before they got a chance to really make things right. The entire team was in danger. Sonny and Jason had blood on them, and three men had sent RPGs their way.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for SEAL Team season 6 dropped last month and gave viewers a glimpse of what's in store for them. The clip was definitely not for the faint-hearted, especially for Clay's fans, as he was seen being carried away from the site of the Mali blast. Shortly after, Stella appeared to get two separate door-knocks, delivering a range of some not-so-good news. However, Clay was seen in the hospital, lucid and talking to Jason.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executively produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and David Boreanaz.

Catch the all-new season of SEAL Team on Paramount+ from Sunday, September 18 with new episodes coming out every weekend.

Edited by Susrita Das