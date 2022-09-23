Who is Lisseth Chavez? Meet the actor set to play Celina in The Rookie Season 5

After her departure from the NBC drama Chicago P.D., Lisseth Chavez is all set to return with her badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie.

Lisseth Chavez, who is of Salvadoran descent, first rose to prominence in 2011's The Baby, after which her career took off. Here's more information about her life and upcoming role in the ABC series.

More about Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez

Lisseth Chavez is an American actress who started her career as a model. She first appeared in 2009's reality beauty contest, True Beauty, and has since appeared in The Baby, Southland, Shameless, and a number of other shows in the subsequent years.

She is represented by The Osbrink Agency, Vault Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. At the 2020 Imagen Awards, Chavez was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress: Television category for her work on Chicago P.D.

Her filmography

While Lisseth Chavez has appeared in shows like Lucifer, Rizzoli & Isles, Night Shift, The Fosters, Station 19, and The OA, she bagged the lead role in playing rookie officer Vanessa Rojas on NBC's Chicago franchise shows. The franchise includes Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire. Her role in the series was originally designed to set her up as the potential girlfriend of Kevin Atwater, which was initiated in season 7 of the series but was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, Lisseth Chavez's character arc also came to an end there, as it was announced during the break that she would not return to finish her character's storyline. This was due to the fact that the character, "never entirely clicked with fans or the producers."

During that time, Chavez was cast in The CW's Legends of Tomorrow season 6 as a tech-geek with a tragic past. In the episode of the series, titled The Fixed Point, her character comes out as as*xual which made her the first Arrowverse character to do so.

Lisseth Chavez will appear as a guest star in several episodes of ABC's The Rookie during Season 5. She will be seen portraying the character of Celina, who is a new rookie with easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer.

About The Rookie Season 5

ABC's Season 5 of The Rookie is all set to premiere with its first episode, titled Double Down, on Sunday, September 25, at 10 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Hulu. The trailer for the upcoming season of the series dropped last month and showed Nolan dealing with serial killer Rosalind Dyer once again. The premiere episode was directed by Tori Garrett from a script written by Alexi Hawley.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Officer John Nolan’s is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise."

The series stars Eric Winter, Tim Bradford, Melissa O’Neil, Alyssa Diaz, and Richard T. Jones alongside Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Tru Valentino, Jenna Dewan and Lisseth Chavez. This upcoming season is said to be one of the most ambitious.

Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander, and William Norcross serve as executive producers of the series. .

Watch the premiere of The Rookie on Sunday, September 25 or stream it on Hulu and catch Lisseth Chavez in her new role.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far