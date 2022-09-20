What time will Chicago Med season 8 episode 1 air? NBC show to deal with devastating fire, Will and Dylan's fate and more

The fan-favorite Chicago doctors are back to help out more patients in NBC's Chicago Med.

Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, the series revolves around the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and its doctors as well as nurses as they work to save patients' lives. The series sometimes crosses over with characters from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., and it's the third series of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise.

NBC's season 8 of Chicago Med is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, at 8 pm ET

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Chicago Med.

Season 8 episode 1 of Chicago Med is set to drop next week

The upcoming season 8 of Chicago Med will premiere on Wednesday, with the first episode titled How Do You Begin to Count the Losses. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

The series is executively produced by Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Danielle Gelber, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The upcoming season premiere will kick off the night for One Chicago Wednesdays, leading to the premieres of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season premiere reads:

"In the aftermath of Halstead’s apartment fire, Marcel, Choi and Archer work together to try to save the survivors; Charles and Med’s new fellow, Cuevas, helps a paranoid patient; Scott makes a life-changing decision."

The upcoming season of Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, Asjha Cooper as Dr. Vanessa Taylor, alongside Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek.

Recap of episode 7 finale

The season finale for Chicago Med season 7, titled And Now We Come to the End, was directed by Nicole Rubio alongside Meridith Friedman and Lily Dahl as writers. The episode aired on May 25, 2022, and kicked off with Dr. Scott, who was tasked with treating a patient who was an undercover cop.

She feared that since her cover was blown, she couldn't trust anyone to submit the evidence she had collected. Scott vouched for his father and the undercover cop agreed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Halstead and Asher clashed on how they should treat a patient who was in desperate need of a transplant. Halstead wanted the transplant to go ahead as planned, but Asher was reluctant as the donor was the patient’s girlfriend – a girlfriend he planned on dumping.

The topic of fractured relationships also led to some reflection on the part of the doctors, given their complicated past together. Ultimately, they reached a compromise in which the girlfriend was told the truth and left to decide whether she wanted to go through with the transplant, which she did.

The complicated relationship was a good way to bring viewers to Marcel and Pamela Blake, where Blake struggled with feelings in her hands and reluctantly agreed to go under the knife in an attempt to fix the problem. She gave Marcel power of attorney, meaning if anything happened to Blake during the surgery, Marcel could decide what should be done in her best interest.

This decision led to some tension with Blake’s daughter, Avery, who not only harbored romantic feelings for Marcel early on but also harbored feelings of betrayal since her mother took the power of attorney away from her.

There was also a complication during Blake’s surgery, and Marcel was left to prioritize her life over the feeling in her hands. Blake made it through the operation in one piece, but it seemed as though she suffered a stroke, and realized that her sense of touch was worse than ever.

Dr. Goodwin's pregnant daughter gave birth, quite suddenly, while the two of them were at a restaurant, thankfully the birth was a success. Dr. Scott allowed the undercover cop to hide out at Dr. Halstead’s apartment building, but an unexpected confrontation with a criminal led to a huge fire.

Scott shot the criminal before he could kill the undercover cop, but he and Halstead were left trapped in the building while the entire structure got engulfed in flames.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

NBC has not released solo trailers for its One Chicago series, including Chicago Med, but it has released a joint trailer for the upcoming season of the franchise, which gives viewers a glimpse of what is in store for them in the upcoming season.

In season 8 of Chicago Med, viewers will see Dr. Crockett Marcel, Lt. Commander Dr. Ethan Choi, and mentor Dr. Dean Archer work on treating the fire’s survivors while Maggie’s attention will be focused on Will.

The series is produced by Jeffrey Drayer, David Weinstein, Charles S. Carroll, Simran Baidwan, Will Pascoe and Safura Favavi.

Catch the all-new season of Chicago Med on NBC from Wednesday, September 21.

