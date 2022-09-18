Andor Season 1 (TV series 2022) cast list: Meet the actors

The Star Wars franchise is presenting yet another spin-off by marking the return of Cassion in Disney+'s Andor.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the upcoming series is a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One and follows Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-rebel spy. The series will showcase the events five years before the events of the film.

Andor Season 1: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Disney+'s Andor is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. It will have a three-episode premiere and will have 12 episodes in total.

The official trailer for the series dropped last month and gave fans a glimpse of what's in store for them, featuring Saw Gerrera, some early rebel soldiers and clones working for the empire.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero."

The series is executively produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. A second twelve-episode season is also in development, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

Here's a look at the returning cast and new additions for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Mexican actor, singer, director, and producer Deigo Luna is best known for his work in Mexican telenovelas, series, and films including Y tu mamá también, Open Range, Milk, Rudo y Cursi, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, The Terminal, Berlin, I Love You, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Narcos: Mexico, among other projects.

He will be seen reprising his role as Cassian Andor is Disney+'s Andor. His character is a thief whose homeworld was destroyed by the Empire. The series will begin with Andor as a revolution-averse cynic and will explore how he became the most passionate person who's going to give it his all to save the galaxy in Rogue One.

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Genevieve O'Reilly is an Irish-Australian actress best known for her work in the Star Wars franchise, Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels, Overwatch, Avatar, The Young Victoria, Forget Me Not and The Legend of Tarzan, among several other projects.

She will be seen reprising her role as Mon Mothma in the upcoming series. Her character is a senator who tries to navigate the politics of the Empire while secretly helping found the Rebel Alliance.

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård is best known for his work in Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Melancholia, Nymphomaniac, The Hunt for Red October, Pirates of the Caribbean films, Good Will Hunting, Ronin, Mamma Mia!, Thor films, The Avengers films, King Arthur and several other projects.

He is also known for portraying the role of Boris Shcherbina in Chernobyl, for which he received the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

He will be seen starring in the Star Wars prequel series as Luthen Rael.

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Adria Arjona is an American actress, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She lived in Mexico City until she was twelve. Arjona is best known for her work in Emerald City, Good Omens, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Life of the Party, Sweet Girl, Triple Frontier, 6 Underground and Morbius among other projects.

Variety confirmed in August 2020 that she will join the cast of Andor. She will be portraying the role of Bix Caleen.

Other cast members of the series include Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, Fiona Shaw as Maarva, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, Anton Lesser as an Imperial officer, Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn alongside Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Watch the premiere of Andor on Wednesday, September 21 on Disney+.

