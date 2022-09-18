Who is Shira Haas? Meet Israeli actor who will reportedly join MCU as superhero Sabra in Captain America 4

Marvel is all set to diversify its universe even more in their upcoming Captain America film, Captain America: New World Order, with Shira Haas as Sabra.

Born and raised in Israel, Shira Haas gained international success with her limited Netflix series Unorthodox in 2020. She is now all set to make her debut in the Marvel universe with Captain America 4.

Let's take a look at her filmography and achievements.

Shira Haas gained international acclaim for her role in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox

Israeli actress Shira Haas gained prominence through her roles in local films and television. She holds two Israeli Ophir Awards and gained international acclaim for her role in the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox.

She has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award and has won the Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best International Actress for her performance in the Israeli drama film Asia.

Shira Haas was born to a secular Jewish family in Tel Aviv, Israel. As a kid, she attended the Thelma Yellin High School of Arts where she majored in theater. She also completed a short period of volunteer service in the Israel Defense Forces' military theater.

Her filmography

Shira Haas began her career by performing at Tel Aviv's Cameri Theater at the age of 14, followed by her television debut in Shtisel and Princess. She was praised by The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter.

She made her international debut in A Tale of Love and Darkness, followed by The Zookeeper's Wife, Foxtrot, The Jeweler, The Switch Principle, Harem, Broken Mirrors, Noble Savage, Mary Magdalene, Esau and The Conductor, among other projects.

At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Haas was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for this performance, becoming the first Israeli to be nominated for an acting Primetime Emmy Award.

About Shira Haas' Marvel character

Shira Haas will be seen portraying the role of Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra in Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order. In the comics, Sabra was the first human super-agent to serve in the Israeli Mossad.

The character’s inclusion in the comics has had controversy around it, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a "new approach" with Sabra for the big screen. They shared:

"While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra, who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago."

Sabra first appeared in the comics in early 1980s in The Incredible Hulk. Her presence became a point of contention as it brought the world of Marvel comics into the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

In the 1981 Hulk comic, Sabra showed little remorse over the death of a Palestinian boy until the Hulk taught her about human values.

About Captain America: New World Order

Marvel Studios officially announced Captain America 4, titled Captain America: New World Order. The film was recently announced at the D23 Expo Panel and is expected to release on May 3, 2024.

The film will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra.

The film will see the return of the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman as a writer, with Dalan Musson and Julius Onah helming the project. It follows Sam Wilson after he finally took up Steve Rogers' or Captain America's shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Along with Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Sharon Carter, they defeated the Flag Smashers.

Watch this space for more updates on Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order. Catch the film in theaters on May 2024.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far