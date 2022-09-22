Charmed and Cheated cast list: Cameron Cipolla, Le’Priesh Roman and others star in Lifetime thriller movie

LMN is back with yet another thriller this week with Charmed and Cheated, only this time the drama revolves around high school students and their cliques.

Directed by Ted Campbell, the film revolves around Annie, a high school student who is struggling to maintain good grades in order to keep her lacrosse scholarship. She is later introduced to Delia and her clique, who are all part of a cheating ring. The drama unfolds when she tries to break free from the group, and Delia blackmails her.

Charmed and Cheated is all set to premiere on Thursday, September 22 at 8 pm on Lifetime Movie Network. The film is written by Ted Campbell and Richard Pierce and was formerly known as Student Seduction.

Charmed and Cheated: Synopsis and ensemble cast

The official synopsis for the film mentions that Charmed and Cheated,

"Follows Annie, who in a desperate attempt to bring up her grades, joins a cheating ring and, under its influence, starts a relationship with her lacrosse coach, and a student uses blackmail to prevent her from leaving the group."

Here's a look at the cast of LMN's upcoming film.

Cameron Cipolla as Annie

American actress and singer Cameron Cipolla began participating in plays and musicals from an early age. She performed in over 40 musicals throughout her childhood, and later, her desire to be in front of the camera led her to Hollywood.

Her commercial voice degree made it possible for her to sing in many different styles of music including opera, country, pop, folk, alternative, musical theater, and more. After completing her education, she made her way back to Los Angeles to continue to pursue her love for storytelling through acting and singing.

She is best known for starring in Erased, Love Is Knocking, Circline, See Me, Quit, Betrayed, Christmas at Belmont, Breaking Into College and will now be seen portraying the role of Annie in LMN's Charmed and Cheated.

Le’Priesh Roman as Camille

Le’Priesh Roman is an actress, dancer, and visual storyteller who is drawn to creating and sharing stories that have an uplifting impact on the viewers through moving and still images.

She is best known for starring in Her Target, Pom Poms & Payback, The Burned Photo, Stronger In Broken Places, Galantis Tu Tu Tu and will now be seen portraying the role of Camille in LMN's Charmed and Cheated.

Jonathan Stoddard as Coach Mitch

American actor, model and producer Jonathan Stoddard is best known for starring in The Young and the Restless, In Love with My Partner’s Wife, Nightmare PTA Moms, Killer Ambition, No Place To Fall, Furry Little Christmas, One Little Finger, Black Monday, and Somewhere in Montana, among other projects. He has also performed in musicals and theaters including Cabaret, West Side Story, Twelfth Night and more.

Besides acting, Stoddard has done stunts for Wake-up Juice and produced Bone Cold, Coach Hop Playlist, and Jake`s Dead. Stoddard has also worked as a still photographer for the short film Forever and Always. He will be seen portraying the role of Coach Mitch in LMN's Charmed and Cheated.

Jazlyn Nicolette Sward as Delia

Jazlyn Nicolette Sward is best known for her role in The Wrong Valentine, Pom Poms and Payback, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Night Carnage, and T.A.N. She will be seen portraying the role of Delia in LMN's Charmed and Cheated.

Other cast members of the film include Courtney Fulk as Regan, Matthew Pohlkamp as Mr. Whitlock, Michelle West as Miss Brewer, Jonni Garro as Sonya, Travis Beck as Janitor, and Marlo Bernier as Secretary.

Catch Charmed and Cheated on LMN on Thursday, September 22.

