Who is Mike Gabler and why did he cry on the first day of CBS Survivor season 43?

Season 43 of the popular reality show Survivor has some interesting faces this season, including a heart valve specialist from Meridian, Mike Gabler.

Presented by Jeff Probst, the reality TV series derives itself from the Swedish show Expedition Robinson, which premiered way back in 1997. The series tests the strategy, physical and mental endurance, and adaptability of the players as they navigate through complex social games.

They also have to forge alliances in an attempt to make it to the end and take home a $1 million prize along with the title 'Sole Survivor.'

Here's more about Mike Gabler, his emotional first day on the show, and the popular reality series.

About heart valve specialist Mike Gabler

Mike Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho, and is the oldest contestant in season 43 of Survivor. According to him, his age is an advantage as he plans on using his life experiences in his favor.

He has built a 20-year career in the operating room working on people’s hearts and believes that his high-stress career is the perfect preparation for a game like Survivor.

He said:

"I really care about people a lot and the longer I’m in there, the more that people get to know me, I think the better I will do with people."

He has made the show a household staple from the beginning and hopes to let people see past his hard exterior. He might have tattoos, a beard, and a vibe that gives an intimidating impression, but he really has a heart of gold.

Mike Gabler and his first day on the show

Just like the other contestants in Survivor season 43, Mike Gabler too has a history of being a fan of the reality series. He has been watching the show since the beginning and it has become a show that he and his family watch together every week.

He shared his game day ritual and how each family member gets to make a guess, as he said:

"We make a nice dinner. We put some treats in the dog bowl, so he doesn't bother us during the show. We're one of those families that watches with the pause button. So when something big is about to happen or drop, we'll hit pause, we kind of queue the room. I'll ask my two daughters and my wife what they think. We all make our best guess. And then we hit play."

However, Mike Gabler did fail to stick to one thing he promised himself, crying on the first day. He perceives himself as an emotional and sentimental man, who loves his daughters. He talked about missing his kids and wished he was with them to experience certain moments together as he got emotional.

He said:

"I love them so much; they're on the other side of the world now. And my oldest daughter, her prom is in two weeks. One of the producers was asking me about her. And I'm going to miss it. And unfortunately, because of my career, I've missed a lot of things as my children were growing up. "

He also believes he can change the game and sway it in a powerful way while looking for advantages during the show.

About Survivor season 43

Season 43 of CBS' Survivor will premiere on Wednesday, September 21 with a special two-hour episode at 8 pm ET/PT. The reality series will bring together 18 contestants who will be pushed to the limit over the course of 26 days. Season 43 of Survivor will begin with three tribes: Vesi (red), Baka (yellow), and Coco (blue).

The cast of Survivor season 43 includes Cassidy Clark, Cody Assenmacher, Dwight Moore, Elie Scott, Geo Bustamante, James Jones, Jeanine Zheng, Jesse Lopez, Justine Brennan, Karla Cruz Godoy, Lindsay Carmine, Mike Gabler, Morriah Young, Noelle Lambert, Nneka Ejere, Owen Knight, Ryan Medrano, and Sami Layadi.

Watch the season 43 premiere of Survivor on CBS on Wednesday, September 21 to learn more about Mike Gabler.

