What time will Survivor 2022 (season 43) episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot, filming locations and more

Season 43 of CBS' reality television series Survivor will premiere on the network on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. On the same day, host Jeff Probst will officially greenlight the 43rd season, according to the website Gold Derby.

The production of the upcoming season began in Fiji in May 2022 and will follow 18 castaways to take up several challenges as they are divided into groups.

Read on to find out more details about the 43rd season of the reality television competition on CBS.

Release date, plot, filming details, and more information about Survivor 43

The first episode of Survivor Season 43 will premiere on CBS on September 21, 2022. It will be a two-hour-long episode with a 90-minute episode releasing the following week, on September 28, 2022.

Filming for the 43rd season took place in Fiji, making it the eleventh consecutive season to be shot in the island country. Typically, the franchise films two seasons back-to-back in the spring/summer and then airs them in the fall of that year and the following spring.

However, in 2020, CBS' plans were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the filming of seasons 41 and 42 took place in Fiji in 2021, while seasons 43 and 44 were shot back-to-back in 2022. Contestants from the 44th season would not have watched season 43 yet, as per Gold Derby.

Survivor 43, like its predecessors, was shot in line with CBS' revised COVID protocols. However, the upcoming season marks a shift in how it does away with season-specific themes such as 'Worlds Apart' and 'Edge of Extinction.'

Hosted by 60-year-old Jeff Probst, this season will span over 26 days, reduced from its initial 39 days. Consequently, the number of episodes for the upcoming season also stands at 13.

The 18 all-new cast members were announced on August 31, 2022. All the contestants have been divided into three tribes, namely, Vesi, Coco, and Baka.

The Vesi tribe consists of Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez and Dwight Moore. In the Coco tribe, we have Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, and Ryan Medrano. The members of the Baka tribe include Mike Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young and Jeanine Zheng.

More information about the Survivor franchise

Survivor is an American reality competition television series, which is derived from the 1997 Swedish television series Expedition Robinson. It premiered on CBS in 2000 and is hosted by Jeff Probst, who also serves as its executive producer alongside Mark Burnett and the original creator Charlie Parsons.

It places a group of contestants in an isolated location where they must provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves. The tasks test the contestants' physical and mental abilities to endure challenges that earn them immunity from being eliminated. Eliminations take place as individuals themselves vote out their fellow contestants, who are unable to perform in group activities.

Survivor's success has spawned similar shows across the globe. The series has been nominated for Emmy Awards, with Probst winning four consecutive Emmys in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category.

Survivors 43 will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

