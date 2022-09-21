Who is Lindsay Carmine? Survivor season 43 castaway believes working as a nurse during pandemic will help her game

CBS is back with another season of its popular reality show, Survivor, and one of the new faces includes pediatric nurse, Lindsay Carmine.

Presented by Jeff Probst, the series derives itself from the Swedish television series Expedition Robinson, which premiered in 1997. The Emmy Award-winning series tests the strategy, physical and mental endurance, and adaptability of the players.

These players must navigate through complex social games and forge alliances in an attempt to make it to the end and take home a $1 million prize along with the title 'Sole Survivor.'

Here's more about Lindsay Carmine and the popular reality series.

About Lindsay Carmine

Lindsay Carmine is the newest addition to Survivor season 43 and she is not like the others. She has worked and lived a life of service as a pediatric nurse and as a supporter of her family through triumph and tragedy. She hails from Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

The 42-year-old finally capitalized and made it to her dream of two decades and feels like an underdog due to her age and perceived Southern hospitality. Lindsay Carmine is excited to be on the show and spoke about the same as she said:

"As one of the oldest players, I think people are going to underestimate me, so, I’m excited to come out here and take risks — risks that I’m not able to take in my everyday life."

Lindsay Carmine and her relationship with the show

In her interview with Parade, Lindsay Carmine shared that she had been applying to play Survivor for the past 22 years. She only started actively applying after she lost her mom to breast cancer and suffered two life-threatening miscarriages. Although she has achieved a lot in life, having been a pediatric nurse with two kids and a husband, who is a lawyer, she felt she needed to do something for herself.

When asked about her history of being a Survivor fan, she shared:

"So I'm unapologetically a super fan. I have been watching since season one, episode one. My mom sat me down at the very first episode of season one, and she said, "Lindsay, I've got something to show you. There is this game that is perfect for you." And I sat down and watched it, and my family and I have been watching ever since. I knew deep down in the soul and core of my body that I would be playing Survivor someday."

As a nurse, Lindsay Carmine feels she brings a lot to the table, especially with her interpersonal skills. She will rely on the techniques and teachings of being a nurse as she goes through the show.

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, she believes that Philadelphia made her street smart and opened her eyes to culture. She claims that she has become more understanding and open-minded.

About Survivor season 43

CBS' Season 43 of Survivor is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21 with a special two-hour episode at 8 pm ET/PT. The reality series will bring together 18 new contestants who will be pushed to the limit and beyond over the course of 26 days. The show was ordered for the 43rd and 44th seasons on March 9, 2022.

The cast of Survivor season 43 includes:

Cassidy Clark, 26 years old, a designer from Austin, Texas.

Cody Assenmacher, 35 years old, an elevator salesperson from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dwight Moore, 22 years old, a graduate student from Collierville, Tennessee.

Elisabeth "Elie" Scott, 31 years old, a clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Geo Bustamante, 36 years old, a project manager from Honolulu, Hawaii.

James Jones, 37 years old, an event planner from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jeanine Zheng, 24 years old, a UX designer from San Francisco, California.

Jesse Lopez, 30 years old, a political science Ph.D. student from Durham, North Carolina.

Justine Brennan, 29 years old, a cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, California.

Karla Cruz Godoy, 28 years old, an educational project manager from Newark, Delaware.

Lindsay Carmine, 42 years old, a pediatric nurse from Downington, Pennsylvania.

Mike Gabler, 52 years old, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho.

Morriah Young, 28 years old, a teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Noelle Lambert, 25 years old, a Paralympian from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Nneka Ejere, 43 years old, a pharmacist from Weatherford, Texas.

Owen Knight, 30 years old, an college admissions director from New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Ryan Medrano, 25 years old, a warehouse associate from El Paso, Texas.

Sami Layadi, 19 years old, a pet cremator from Las Vegas, Nevada.

This season of Survivor will begin with three tribes: Vesi (red), Baka (yellow), and Coco (blue). Hidden immunity idols will be in play, and so will the "Beware" advantage. However, two major twists won't make an appearance - The Change History hourglass and the Do-or-Die game of chance at the Tribal Council.

Catch season 43 of Survivor on CBS from Wednesday, September 21 to learn more about Lindsay Carmine.

