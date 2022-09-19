Survivor 2022 (season 43) cast list revealed: Meet the 18 castaways

Season 43 of CBS' reality television series Survivor will premiere on the network on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the reality television show will follow 18 castaways, as they take up several challenges after being divided into groups.

Production for Survivor 43 began in Fiji in May 2022. The premiere episode will be two hours long, followed by a 90-minute episode that will release the following week, on September 28, 2022.

According to Gold Derby, the contestants hail from various walks of life as well as from diverse ethnic backgrounds. This is in adherence to the network's 50% diversity mandate, which was put into effect in 2020. This ensures that half of its reality TV cast must be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC).

Read on to learn more about the 18 contestants from Survivor 43, coming to CBS.

Who are the 18 contestants from CBS' upcoming Survivor 43?

All 18 castaways from Survivor 43 have been divided into three tribes, namely, Vesi, Coco, and Baka.

Member of the Vesi Tribe:

Dwight Moore

Dwight Moore is 22 years old and the second-youngest contestant in the lot. Moore recently graduated from Stanford University and is originally from Palo Alto, California. He is currently residing in Memphis, Tennessee.

In his introductory video, Moore says that he can become the sole Survivor because he has always acted more maturely for his age.

Cody Assenmacher

Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who works as a sales executive for an elevator and escalator company. Assenmacher is originally from Preston, Iowa, but said that he now calls Honolulu, Hawaii home.

Assenmacher describes himself as an "adrenalin junkie" who is ready for any new experience and added that he manifested coming to Survivor.

Justine Brennan

Justine Brennan is 29 years old and works in the cyber security sales department. Originally from Sunnyvale, California, Brennan is currently located in Marina Del Ray.

Hailing from the tech sales industry, which is predominantly male-dominated, Brennan has found herself to be the only woman in most cases and said that she is used to being underestimated.

However, Brennan describes herself as super-competitive since she has been an athlete, and being underestimated is part of her strategy on Survivor.

Nneka Ejere

43-year-old Nneka Ejere is a pharmacist by occupation and is currently settled in Texas. Ejere is originally from Nigeria and relocated to the US with her family 16 years ago.

Noelle Lambert

Survivor 43 will also see Noelle Lambert participate in the show. Lambert is a 25-year-old Paralympian who lost her left leg after an accident in 2016. Originally a lacrosse athlete, she was back a year later as a track runner, breaking the U.S. women’s record at the World Para Athletics Championship, held in Dubai. Lambert also broke the 100-metre record on track at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Jesse Lopez

Lopez is a 30-year-old survey methodologist from Venice, California. He holds a PhD in Political Science and is an alumnus of UC Berkeley.

Members of Coco Tribe:

Geo Bustamante

Geo Bustamante is a 36-year-old Project Manager who was born in Peru but grew up in Miami, Florida. He currently resides in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bustamante says that he has been watching Survivor for over a decade, and the show has helped him overcome his insecurities as a gay Latino man.

Lindsay Carmine

Lindsay Carmine is a 42-year-old Pediatric Nurse from Greensboro, North Carolina. She says that she thrives in chaos, and as one of the eldest contestants expects to be underestimated by others on the show.

Cassidy Clark

26-year-old Cassidy Clark is a designer from Texas. She is currently residing in Austin, Texas, and wants the show to be the beginning of the rest of her life.

Karla Cruz Godoy

Karla Cruz Godoy is a 28-year-old Educational Project Manager from San Diego, California. She believes that life itself has prepared her to be on the show.

James Jones

James Jones is a 37-year-old Event Planner from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a chess player who won the U.S. Open when he was just 12 years old.

Ryan Medrano

Ryan Medrano is a 25-year-old Warehouse Associate who is originally from Savannah, Georgia. Medrano currently lives in Texas.

Members of Baka Tribe:

Mike Gabler

Mike Gabler is a 52-year-old Heart Valve Specialist from Houston, Texas. Gabler is currently living in Idaho. He believes working in the operating room under high stress is the perfect way to prepare for Survivor.

Owen Knight

Owen Knight is a 30-year-old College Admissions Director. Knight was born in Korea and was adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in the suburbs of D.C. and currently lives in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Sami Layadi

Sami Layadi is the youngest contestant in Survivor 43. The 19-year-old is a pet cremator from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Elisabeth "Elie" Scott

Elisabeth Scott is a clinical psychologist from Atlanta, Georgia. The 31-year-old currently lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Morriah Young

Morriah Young is a 28-year-old teacher who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She expressed that she teaches pre-teens that it's alright to sing, dance, and act.

Jeanine Zheng

Jeanine Zheng is a UX Designer from San Francisco, California. Zheng's father had migrated to the US, and she believes that being a first-generation immigrant will help her on the show.

The first episode of Survivor 43 will air on CBS on September 21, 2022.

