What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 12 air? Release date, plot and more about VH1 show

A brand new episode of Basketball Wives Season 10 is all set to be released on VH1 at 8:00 PM ET this Monday.

The previous episode was filled with a lot of drama, which will continue in Episode 12 as well. Earlier, Jackie Christie was seen trying her luck in building an acting career and wanted to do some research on a movie she recently signed. She invited her fellow cast members to join her, and turned her work into a vacation for the ladies.

In the upcoming episode, the most-awaited scene will be shown where Jackie flipped a table in anger. The moment was teased in the season trailer.

Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 12 release date and time

The upcoming episode of Basketball Wives Season 10, will air on VH1 on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. Fans can even opt for various live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Dish, Xfinity, Spectrum, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV to watch the exciting new episode.

Viewers can also watch Episode 12 later on the network’s website or on Paramount+.

What to expect from the new episode?

Jackie’s surprise trip included Brooke Bailey, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Jennifer Williams, and Brittish Williams. Malaysia Pargo and Angel Brinks didn’t join the group.

In a preview, the ladies were seen having breakfast in a cabin when Brittish joined them. She then explained the trauma of her arrest that happened in the previous episode. Brittish said:

“I don’t wish jail on my worst enemy. They put the handcuffs on me, like you can’t get out. Like this is really my life today. You’ll never understand what it is like to until you hear [bringing her fists close].”

Christie was then seen inviting “witches” on the trip, which left Brandi in shock. Later in the preview clip, Brooke was seen telling some of the ladies that she “don’t trust Jackie Marie Christey” and that she was going to take over the trip.

The video then ended with the co-star having a disagreement with Jackie. The latter turned furious and flipped the table.

The official synopsis of Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 12 reads:

“Emotions flare amongst the group as Brooke tries to wrestle control of the trip away from Jackie. A ‘bewitching’ activity catches Brandi off guard, while Brittish relies on the sisterhood for comfort as she struggles to cope with her recent arrest.”

Viewers can expect either a major fight in Basketball Wives Episode 12 or the installment ending on a cliffhanger. Earlier, Jennifer and her beau Jelani were seen talking about marriage and kids, indicating an upcoming ceremony.

After Jelani revealed that he mentioned Jennifer to his mother and is ready to start a family, Jennifer was seen blushing. In a confessional, she said:

“Jelani has an awesome relationship with his mom and I think that is really important. Because the relationship a man has with his mother is a strong indication of how they'll treat their wife."

Jennifer then told Jelani that she would like her second marriage to work. She further stated that, she came from a family where parents were divorced and thus tried to stay married to her first husband to avoid repeating her family history. However, she soon realized her happiness was more important.

Meanwhile, Basketball Wives only has two episodes left for the season finale, which will air on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on VH1.

