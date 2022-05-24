"I feel bad for Angel": Fans react to Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks' relationship with Roccstar

Basketball Wives returned with a brand new episode on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on VH1. The reality series premiered Season 10 on May 16, 2022.
Although Angel Brinks revealed that she was pregnant last week, she wasn't in the best place with her partner Roccstar during this week's episode. Fans were disappointed with how the singer handled the situation and called him out on his behavior. One of them tweeted:
Last week's episode of Basketball Wives introduced all the women and provided a glimpse into the misunderstandings between a few of the castmates. The most surprising one was the fallout between co-stars Brandi Maxwell and Malaysia Pargo. The duo has been friends for many years, but recent issues resulted in a big fight during the premiere.
Fans react to Angel Brinks' issues with partner Roccstar on Basketball Wives
Fans were disappointed with Roccstar's behavior as he brought up issues with Angel during their lunch with Duffey and Iman. With the star now pregnant with his baby, it made it all the more difficult for the couple to deal with these issues.
Here's what fans had to say about the situation:
A look at the season premiere of Basketball Wives
Episode 1 of Basketball Wives began with the ladies attending Jackie and Doug's marriage, which is a part of their yearly tradition. While some had happy updates to give each other, others, especially Brandi and Malaysia, made it clear that they weren't on speaking terms with one another. Shocked by the same, their co-stars wanted to get to the bottom of the fallout, but both Brandi and Malaysia weren't ready to share any details.
However, Brandi chose to speak up soon after and revealed that her ex-best friend had hurt her severely when she didn't contact her after the death of her father. Even though they hadn't seen each other in three years, the star felt that Malaysia should have cared enough to reach out to her.
Brandi chose to address this issue with her Basketball Wives co-star while at the dinner table. However, Malaysia maintained that she didn't have a clue about the news and insisted that she would have reached out if she had known. She also made it clear that she would never refrain from calling someone she was close to for so many years if something devastating happened to them.
The duo got into an argument, and Brandi was certain that her co-star knew about her father's death because they have a lot of mutual friends. She accused Malaysia of lying, and this led to the latter leaving the party (to everyone's surprise).
Basketball Wives stars Shaunie and Jackie got together for a brief meet-up the next day, where they addressed the fallout. The former revealed that she was on better terms with Brandi despite their issues years ago, and she decided to talk to her about the argument the previous night.
Meanwhile, Angel is expecting a child with partner Roccstar and hasn't shared the news with anyone yet. However, she surprised the ladies the next day when they met for lunch.
Brandi addressed the argument over her meet-up with Shaunie, and Malaysia did the same with Jackie. However, Malaysia also revealed that her husband wasn't paying for child support.
The episode ended with Brandi and Malaysia talking it out with each other.
The reality show was renewed for a tenth season in April 2022 following the success of its previous seasons, and fans largely appear to be impressed with the premiere. The cast includes Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, Brittish Williams, Brooke Bailey, Nia Dorsey, and Noria Dorsey-Taggart.