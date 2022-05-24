"I feel bad for Angel": Fans react to Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks' relationship with Roccstar

Basketball Wives returned with a brand new episode on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on VH1. The reality series premiered Season 10 on May 16, 2022.

Although Angel Brinks revealed that she was pregnant last week, she wasn't in the best place with her partner Roccstar during this week's episode. Fans were disappointed with how the singer handled the situation and called him out on his behavior. One of them tweeted:

Lexx K.🤍 @theelexxfactor I feel bad for Angel. She never really knew how to stand up for herself so it’s like disappointing seeing her with that man #BasketballWives I feel bad for Angel. She never really knew how to stand up for herself so it’s like disappointing seeing her with that man #BasketballWives

Last week's episode of Basketball Wives introduced all the women and provided a glimpse into the misunderstandings between a few of the castmates. The most surprising one was the fallout between co-stars Brandi Maxwell and Malaysia Pargo. The duo has been friends for many years, but recent issues resulted in a big fight during the premiere.

Fans react to Angel Brinks' issues with partner Roccstar on Basketball Wives

Fans were disappointed with Roccstar's behavior as he brought up issues with Angel during their lunch with Duffey and Iman. With the star now pregnant with his baby, it made it all the more difficult for the couple to deal with these issues.

Here's what fans had to say about the situation:

Cool girl! @Tea_witdre Why is angel having a baby for a man that doesn’t treat her well and has all these issues? This is a stupid sandwich and this lunch double date is weird #BasketballWives Why is angel having a baby for a man that doesn’t treat her well and has all these issues? This is a stupid sandwich and this lunch double date is weird #BasketballWives https://t.co/STm8fM875W

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre I love Angel and she’s very soft-spoken whereas Roccstar is very opinionated and loud. I know they say opposites attract but these are two opposites that I would not think of pairing together. #BasketballWives I love Angel and she’s very soft-spoken whereas Roccstar is very opinionated and loud. I know they say opposites attract but these are two opposites that I would not think of pairing together. #BasketballWives

XO, ANTY  @XOANTY Roccstar has been a disrespectful douche since he was on Love & Hip Hop. Why Angel is shocked and surprised by this is beyond me. #BasketballWives Roccstar has been a disrespectful douche since he was on Love & Hip Hop. Why Angel is shocked and surprised by this is beyond me. #BasketballWives https://t.co/zx6TOkWPIt

Nyyyy @Naiiyaaaa__ #bbwla A baby a blessing but Angel picked the wrong person to have a baby with this gone backfire on her in the long run #BasketballWives A baby a blessing but Angel picked the wrong person to have a baby with this gone backfire on her in the long run #BasketballWives #bbwla

+ N i a n . ♥ @yourstrulyNM #BasketballWives Angel and Rockstar are two people who were just chilling and she lucked up and got pregnant. Ain’t no way you can tell me different Angel and Rockstar are two people who were just chilling and she lucked up and got pregnant. Ain’t no way you can tell me different 😭#BasketballWives

Mamba✨8💜24💛 @JaNayNoAiko

#BasketballWives Angel baby you deserve much better🤦🏽‍♀️ Angel baby you deserve much better🤦🏽‍♀️#BasketballWives

Kiyla @ImmaSilentKiyla Why is Angel having this man's baby ?? Clearly they don't like each other & he obviously does not respect her! #BasketballWives Why is Angel having this man's baby ?? Clearly they don't like each other & he obviously does not respect her! #BasketballWives

Pixie Stardust Pu55y @1BipolarCancer Rocc and Angel can’t even say what they like about each other. This is why it’s so important to get to know someone before having a baby! #BasketballWives Rocc and Angel can’t even say what they like about each other. This is why it’s so important to get to know someone before having a baby! #BasketballWives https://t.co/8L7ERV924N

MS BANKS 🫧🦋 @Ineffablebanks_ One thing pregnancy going to is show someone true colors. Angel couldn’t even answer what attracted her to rockstar. The Pandemic really pull a fast one on a lot of people. #BasketballWives One thing pregnancy going to is show someone true colors. Angel couldn’t even answer what attracted her to rockstar. The Pandemic really pull a fast one on a lot of people. #BasketballWives

A look at the season premiere of Basketball Wives

Episode 1 of Basketball Wives began with the ladies attending Jackie and Doug's marriage, which is a part of their yearly tradition. While some had happy updates to give each other, others, especially Brandi and Malaysia, made it clear that they weren't on speaking terms with one another. Shocked by the same, their co-stars wanted to get to the bottom of the fallout, but both Brandi and Malaysia weren't ready to share any details.

However, Brandi chose to speak up soon after and revealed that her ex-best friend had hurt her severely when she didn't contact her after the death of her father. Even though they hadn't seen each other in three years, the star felt that Malaysia should have cared enough to reach out to her.

Brandi chose to address this issue with her Basketball Wives co-star while at the dinner table. However, Malaysia maintained that she didn't have a clue about the news and insisted that she would have reached out if she had known. She also made it clear that she would never refrain from calling someone she was close to for so many years if something devastating happened to them.

The duo got into an argument, and Brandi was certain that her co-star knew about her father's death because they have a lot of mutual friends. She accused Malaysia of lying, and this led to the latter leaving the party (to everyone's surprise).

Basketball Wives stars Shaunie and Jackie got together for a brief meet-up the next day, where they addressed the fallout. The former revealed that she was on better terms with Brandi despite their issues years ago, and she decided to talk to her about the argument the previous night.

Meanwhile, Angel is expecting a child with partner Roccstar and hasn't shared the news with anyone yet. However, she surprised the ladies the next day when they met for lunch.

Brandi addressed the argument over her meet-up with Shaunie, and Malaysia did the same with Jackie. However, Malaysia also revealed that her husband wasn't paying for child support.

The episode ended with Brandi and Malaysia talking it out with each other.

The reality show was renewed for a tenth season in April 2022 following the success of its previous seasons, and fans largely appear to be impressed with the premiere. The cast includes Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, Brittish Williams, Brooke Bailey, Nia Dorsey, and Noria Dorsey-Taggart.

Edited by Siddharth Satish