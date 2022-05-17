"I hope they get it back": Fans react to Basketball Wives Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo's fallout ahead of season premiere

VH1's Basketball Wives has returned with a bang. The reality show explores the everyday lives of women who have been romantically linked with famous basketball players as they navigate different friendships and relationships. The season premiere aired on the television network on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET.

The Basketball Wives season began with some tense moments. Viewers witnessed that Brandi and Malaysia, who previously used to be best friends, do not speak to each other anymore. While the cast is still figuring out what exactly happened, fans are hoping for the best. One fan tweeted:

The reality show was renewed for a tenth season on April 18, 2022 following the tremendous success of the previous season. The installment saw the return of veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia, and Jennifer, along with Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke, and Brittish. Basketball Wives was created by Shaunie O’Neal, the former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Fans react to Basketball Wives stars Brandi and Malaysia's fallout

The season premiere of the reality show began with Jackie and Doug getting married as part of their yearly tradition. The entire cast was present for the same, however, fans noticed that Brandi and Malaysia weren't talking to each other.

While Jennifer kept prodding Malaysia on the issue, Brandi was the one who took a step forward to talk to her ex-best friend.

Brandi revealed that her father, Wolf, passed away recently, and Malaysia said that she did not know that had happened. Brandi stressed that her former best friend had heard of the news, but the latter maintained her stance.

Read on to find out what the fans are saying about the two:

Nicole Smith. @duhNasia I never understand people who know someone is not speaking to them but then expecting them to speak when they see you. Wtf you thought not speaking to you meant #BasketballWives I never understand people who know someone is not speaking to them but then expecting them to speak when they see you. Wtf you thought not speaking to you meant #BasketballWives

Nicaaa @ThtBitchNica #BasketballWives I want brandy and Malaysia to get back cool I want brandy and Malaysia to get back cool 😩 #BasketballWives

LAMICHAEL 😈 @imlamichael But I really hope this season we get to see what happen between Malaysia and Brandi friendship because I really did like them as friends #basketballwives But I really hope this season we get to see what happen between Malaysia and Brandi friendship because I really did like them as friends #basketballwives

Malaysia don’t seem that hateful If Malaysia knew about Brandi dad I am sure she would have reached out!!Malaysia don’t seem that hateful #BasketballWives If Malaysia knew about Brandi dad I am sure she would have reached out!! Malaysia don’t seem that hateful #BasketballWives

𝔹𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕂𝕄𝕖𝕖𝕔𝕙 @50ShadesBih Brandi callin malaysia petty but u didnt bother to make an effort to speak to her on three years so why she gotta talk to u now 🙄 #BasketballWives Brandi callin malaysia petty but u didnt bother to make an effort to speak to her on three years so why she gotta talk to u now 🙄 #BasketballWives

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 Malaysia, BrandI Don’t Talk Any More I Wonder Why, What’s Happened? WowMalaysia, BrandI Don’t Talk Any More I Wonder Why, What’s Happened? #BasketballWives Wow 😯 Malaysia, BrandI Don’t Talk Any More I Wonder Why, What’s Happened? #BasketballWives

Tasha Mack @NiqueG_22 I hate when people choose celebrations for others to try and fix problems. It’s tacky to me #BasketballWives I hate when people choose celebrations for others to try and fix problems. It’s tacky to me #BasketballWives

Warm Hugs @JRzthoughts Brandi why are you concerned that Malaysia didn’t say hi to you. Pay it #BasketballWives Brandi why are you concerned that Malaysia didn’t say hi to you. Pay it #BasketballWives https://t.co/MryscACED3

What to expect from Season 10 of Basketball Wives?

The tenth season of Basketball Wives has surely amped up the drama with its premiere, and it is only going to get more intense from now on. Since its debut in 2010, the show has followed the lives of wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players as they indulge in personal and professional commitments.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The MVPs are reuniting for an epic comeback complete with new business ventures, growing families, relationship woes, and old scores to settle."

This season will see the stars embarking on successful professional journeys. Jackie Christie will be seen delving deep into her career with her podcast, film production, and acting while also celebrating her 26th anniversary with Doug.

Malaysia Pargo will have to deal with a family emergency that forces her and her three children (whom she shares with ex-husband Jannero Pargo) to move to a big city, Los Angeles. In a recent promo, she revealed that she had changed her attitude because of the show, and she believes that it has been a catalyst for her growth.

Jennifer Williams is looking for love with Jelani but is skeptical as the past comes back to haunt her. This leads her to decide that she might need more time before she can take things to the next level.

The wife of NBA power forward Jason Maxiell, Brandi, is back on Season 10 of Basketball Wives. She decides to begin a food-truck business, but "a potential health scare threatens to disrupt her happiness." The star was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 24-years-old but was declared cancer-free in 2008 after a round of treatment.

Basketball Wives is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media for VH1. The executive producers include Shaunie O’Neal, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Lyndee Brown, Markus Burns, Vinnie Kaufmann, James Davis, Jennifer Aguirre, and Paula Aranda.

