Basketball Wives Season 10 cast list: Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo and others to return to VH1 series

VH1’s Basketball Wives returns for Season 10 on May 16, 2022, at 8 p.m EST. It will showcase the everyday lives of women who have been romantically linked to basketball professionals, presently or even in the past.

The show was renewed for a tenth season by VH1 on April 18, 2022, following the previous season's success. The new season will see the return of some famous wives and ex-wives of basketball players.

All about Basketball Wives Season 10 cast

The show, created by the former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Shaunie O’Neal, will see the return of veteran cast members with all the drama and emotional turmoil in the new season of the reality show.

Jackie Christie

Wife of retired NBA player Doug Christie, Jackie is back for the new season after starring in Basketball Wives LA Season 1-5 and Basketball Wives Season 6-10. The mom of three kids is the owner of two companies - a music production label, Jean Fya Records, and an entertainment firm, BSM Media.

Jackie is also a fashion designer who runs a fashion line named ‘Slayed by Jackie Christie’ and cosmetic line Slayed Cosmetics. Besides this, she is also the author of 6 popular books, namely, Proud to be a Colored Girl, Sexual Relations, Woman, In The Land of Sex & Money, and No Ordinary Love.

Jackie, who married the former LA Clippers player in 1996, will celebrate her 26th wedding anniversary in the new season and focus on podcasting, film producing and acting.

Malaysia Pargo

In the new season of the show,

"Malaysia has a family emergency that forces her and her children to move to LA."

The ex-wife of player Jannero Pargo, Malaysia, appeared in Basketball Wives LA Season 1-5 and Basketball Wives Season 6-10. The couple married in 2006 and became parents to three. In 2014, the couple got divorced.

She is the owner of 3BeatsL and Three Beats Jewelry lines. She also owns the fashion website vanityworld10. The actress has also starred in Ludacris: Splash Waterfalls (2004) and The Eric Andre Show (2012).

Brandi Maxiell

Married to high school sweetheart NBA power forward Jason Maxiell, Brandi is back on season 10 of the reality show. In the new season,

Brandi’s "food-truck business is on the horizon, but a potential health scare threatens to disrupt her happiness.”

The reality star was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 24-years-old but was declared cancer-free in 2008 after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy treatments.

Brandi Maxiell has previously appeared on Basketball Wives LA Season 3-5. The mom to a son is also the CEO of Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics line and owner of Midway Salon & Suites, shope11even, and maxiellkitchen.

Maxiell has also been featured on various television shows, namely The Arsenio Hall Show, The Doctors, Iyanla Fix My Life, Access Hollywood, The Insider, and E! True Hollywood Story.

Other cast members on the show are:

Angel Brinks

DJ Duffey

Brooke Bailey

Jennifer Williams

Brittish Williams

Tune in on Monday to welcome back the show on the Paramount Global-owned cabler, VH1.

Edited by Sayati Das