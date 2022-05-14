What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 air on VH1? Release date, cast, trailer and more details explored

Basketball Wives is back with our favorite old cast and brand new drama. Season 10 of the show will air on VH 1 on May 16 at 08:00 PM EST.

Basketball Wives follow the wives, girlfriends, and ex-wives of NBA players as they go through life's ups and downs.

Trailer of Basketball Wives Season 10 explored

In the show's trailer, fans can see Brandi and Malaysia's reunion after three years. Fans will also see a pregnant Angel enquiring why her relationship was a topic of conversation between cast members.

Things will get serious as, firstly, fans will see Latosha discussing her career with other members and talking about quitting being a DJ. Secondly, they will get to witness the moment Brittish Williams got indicted.

The synopsis of the season reads,

"The MVPs are reuniting for an epic comeback complete with new business ventures, growing families, relationship woes and old scores to settle."

Cast of Basketball Wives Season 10

Evelyn Lozada will not be returning for Season 10 of Basketball Wives.

Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey is a model, actress, and entrepreneur who appeared on Season 1`and 2 of Basketball Wives: LA. She got pregnant with her first child, Kayla, at 19 after high school and was a stay-at-home mother for many years. The mother-of-three is currently focussing on managing her two businesses.

She has been linked to NBA players like Rashard Lewis but is currently married to Ronnie Holland since 2014. In a recent promo, she revealed that she is now an empty nester. She said,

"This is the first time in my life that I am taking care of my children from a far."

Jackie Christie

Jackie Christie is a well-known TV personality married to Doug Christie since 1996. The couple has three kids together. The motivational books' writer owns Jean Fya Records, BSM Media, and Slayed by Jackie Christie, a fashion company. She has appeared on the show for 4 seasons since Season 6 and was a part of Basketball Wives: LA from Season 1 to Season 5.

In a promo, she revealed that she had gotten much more patient because of the show.

Brandi Maxiell

Brandi has already appeared on Seasons 3, 4, and 5 of Basketball Wives: LA. Brandi defeated ovarian cancer, diagnosed in 2007 when she was only 24. She has been married to Jason Maxiell for more than a decade and has one child with him. She owns a cosmetic line and has her salon in Texas.

She loves makeup and new outfits. In a promo, she said,

"Go big or Go home, I don't know any other way."

Malaysia Pargo

Malaysia is the ex-wife of NBA player Jannero Pargo and has appeared on 27 episodes of Basketball Wives: LA. The 41-year-old actress shares 3 kids with her ex-husband. She currently owns 3BeatsL and Three Beats Jewelry line.

In a recent promo, she revealed that she has changed her attitude because of the show and also said,

"I have seen so much growth in myself."

Jennifer Williams

Jennifer Williams is a proud founder of three businesses: Lucid Cosmetics, Classy Girl Wardrobe, and Flirty Girls Fitness. She believes in following fashion trends.

Once married to Eric Williams, she appears on Basketball Wives for her 8th season in total, as she did not appear on Seasons 5 and 6.

Brittish Williams

Brittish is the proud owner of House of Labels, a clothing line. She is a shoe designer by profession. She has been associated with NBA player Lorenzo Gordon, as seen on Marriage Bootcamp, and the couple has a daughter together. She was indicted on five felony charges.

Angel Brinks

Angel appeared on Season 5 of Basketball Wives: LA and is currently pregnant. She was once in a relationship with NBA player Tyreke Evans and has a daughter, Amani, with him. She owns a famous fashion line, and many celebs choose to wear outfits from her line.

Latosha Duffey

33-year-old Latosha is a DJ by profession. She was married to NFL star Brian Jackson for 5 years and has a son with him. She was then engaged to NBA star Iman Shokuohizadeh.

Nia Dorsey

Nia is a very popular model featured in magazines like British Vogue, Vanity Fair, etc. She currently owns a cheesecake company called Sweet Addiction. She also runs Coconut Swim, a swimwear line. She is the ex-girlfriend of Lance Stephenson.

Noria Dorsey

Noria is an entrepreneur and a model. She married Shawn Taggart in 2015, and the couple has 2 kids together. She has appeared in British Vogue, Vanity Fair, and British GQ.

Shaunie O'Neal

Shaunie O' Neal is the ex-wife of the basketball superstar of Shaquille O’Neal. Formerly a film marketer, the 47-year-old is now one of this show's and the LA version's executive producers.

New episodes of the latest season of Basketball Wives will be released every Monday on VH1.

