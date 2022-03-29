Tiffany Haddish’s costume change interview at Oscars red carpet goes viral 

Tiffany Haddish recently corrected a reporter for mistaking her gown for a costume at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. During the red carpet ceremony of the event, reporter Lauren Zima asked the Girls Trip star about her “little costume change.”

In response, the actress said she was not wearing a costume but an evening gown for the party:

“I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling.”

Haddish further added that the gown could not be mistaken for a costume, as the appearance was not part of an “act” but her real-life:

“No one’s paying me. I paid for this. This is custom. Thank you. This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This is what success look like. This is what money look like.”

The comedian also made additional comments after Zima’s appearance and pointed out that she was attending the event without shoes:

“You out here with no shoes on, I’m jealous. You are not uncomfortable or nothing, right? I know cause you not wearing no heels. I’m uncomfortable but I look good.”

Following the exchange, the pair moved on to discuss about Haddish’s upcoming projects.

Twitter reacts to Tiffany Haddish’s costume change video

Tiffany Haddish's costume change interview went viral on social media (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish’s Vanity Fair Oscars party interview with reporter Lauren Zima went viral online after the former subtly dissed the journalist for mistaking her gown for a costume.

The video of their interaction was widely circulated on social media, and several people took to Twitter to share their reactions about the situation:

Haddish began the Oscars night with a custom-made strapless emerald green gown made by Dolce & Gabbana and later changed into another gown made by the designer for the Vanity Fair Oscars video.

In the viral interview video, The Afterparty star could be seen wearing a green dress with shimmery embellishments on the top and a shiny lime green design on the bottom. Haddish also donned a green shawl across her neck and paired it with a stylish necklace and earrings.

Tiffany Haddish addresses Will Smith and Chris Rock slapping incident

Tiffany Haddish addressed Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapping incident (Image via Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

In addition to her costume change interview, Tiffany Haddish also made news for her remarks on Will Smith and Chris Rock slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars. The actress said she appreciated Smith’s decision to stand up for his wife:

“I would define tonight as success. It was a great night tonight. First of all I've seen a man stand up for his wife which we don't see that much anymore. That made me have hope.”

She then asked reporter Zima if she would want her husband to do the same for her:

“Would you want your husband to do that for you if you was clearly hurt? I mean they put her face up on the screen. He looked over at his wife. She was hurt.”

Haddish later told People that the moment “meant a lot” to her on a personal level:

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me. As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

The 42-year-old also mentioned that Smith would not have said anything if his wife was not hurt. She further added that it was one of the most beautiful moments she has seen between the couple:

“Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Tiffany Haddish also shared that she talked to the Smiths about the incident and said that the family knows how she feels about the situation.

