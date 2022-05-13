Panda Express X 3.1 Phillip Lim collab: All about the new apparel line

For the past few years, food brands and restaurants have been incessantly releasing apparel collections, and now Panda Express is joining the fray. They are launching it for a charitable cause with the support of a high-end fashion house, 3.1 Phillip Lim. The collaboration has created a three-piece collection.

The Panda Express x 3.1 Phillip Lim lineup, which hits shelves on May 10, is currently available for purchase via the fashion label’s e-commerce store. You can help the duo fight food insecurity by purchasing these goods, ranging from $85 to $183.

Phillip Lim commented on the new collab,

“As we continue to combat hate and fight for representation, we must also balance this out with nourishment and love. Food is the best way to bring people together. Bring bread to a table and you can create an instant community. Across cultures and throughout history, food is the universal love language. Through the simple act of sharing a meal, we give each other the space to experience humanity in its quintessence.”

‘Eat with us’ is the name of Panda Express x 3.1 Phillip Lim’s campaign

As per the collab’s press release, the design was developed with the following in mind :

"To center around an Asian-style plate as a homage to tradition and cultural appreciation, with the circular shape representing unity during divisive times”

The three-piece collection will offer a t-shirt, a crew-neck sweatshirt, and a baseball cap. The food honcho's emblem is emblazoned in orange on the t-shirt and sweatshirt, with "Eat With Us" printed in white.

The hat is also available in black and has “eat with us” embossed on the front in white and “Eat More. Share More. Love More” on the back in red font.

The clothing line is also released to commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. So, 100% of the net proceeds from the collection will go to six different organizations that focus on food security, particularly among Asian Americans.

Heart of Dinner, More Than a Meal, OCA-Greater Houston, Radical Family Farms, Respect Your Elders, and Welcome to Chinatown are among the six nonprofits.

Even if you don't want to purchase a shirt or a cap, you can donate directly to Panda Express' GoFundMe page. The eatery is kicking off the fundraiser by donating $20,000 to the cause.

Panda Express has devoted itself to the community in many ways. They launched the Panda Community Fund in 2021, a $10 million investment scheme that aims to assist with instant and long-term solutions that promote unity and participation. Since its inception in 2021, the initiative has given $2.3 million to organizations that help BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ people.

Edited by Sayati Das