Teddi Mellencamp's beanies and snapback hats: How to get it, price and more about the limited-edition line

The Next Level actress Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is once again taking center stage for her latest collaboration with Los Angeles-based clothing retailer Lauren Moshi.

The reality-TV star and a self-professed accountability coach from Indiana owns a fashion label 'All In by Teddi' that offers various activewear items including t-shirts, track pants, travel mugs, meal plans, and much more. For the latest addition to its activewear line, Teddi's label launched its playful beanies and snapback hats in collaboration with Lauren Moshi.

Teddi Mellencamp x Moshi beanies and hats are perfect add-ons for relaxed outfit

The brand new partnership exhibits snazzy beanies and quirky snapback hats, each tailored in two distinct colors: black and ivory.

The first is All In x Moshi Bay Lip Cap, which is composed of 100% pure cotton. Made perfectly to pair up with sporty outfits, the cap is adorned with distressed detailing. On the front, the headgear is decorated with the Lauren Moshi’s signature red-toned embroidered lip-shaped branding with 'All In' written on the inside. The meshwork added on the sides and back makes it airy and light. Lastly, the adjustable straps are included for an ideal fit.

However, the most striking item of the limited edition is the All In x Moshi Blix Lip Beanie. Tailored with 100% pure cashmere, the ivory and black colored snugging beanies are soft and comforting. Fashioned with threaded graphic details, each piece possesses a similar lip-shaped co-branding of Teddi Mellencamp's label, and Moshi.

The two headgears of the collab’s collection are priced differently. The limited edition Bay Lip Cap retails for $70, whereas the Lip Blix Beanie costs $79. Both the cutesy pieces are now available for purchase via online stores of 'All In by Teddi’.

Lauren Moshi founded by a brother-sister duo

Lauren and Michael Moshi established their apparel and retail label back in 2006. Soon, the two started gaining popularity with their unique and intricate designs as well as dainty color combinations. Lauren’s original, hand-illustrated artwork is sold both at department stores and specialty boutiques across the globe. The American fashion retailer offers an exquisite variety of essential tanks, dresses, hoodies, sweatshirts, skirts, pants, and accessories.

