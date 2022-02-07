How to buy Jackass Forever apparel collection? Price and more

Babylon recently released its “Jackass Forever” capsule collection. The brand came out with a limited edition in collaboration with ViacomCBS Consumer Products and the Jackass crew.

The latest capsule celebrates the release of the movie Jackass Forever. Presented by Paramount Pictures, it was released on February 4 in theaters nationwide.

It is the sixth chapter of the Jackass series. The 22-year-old franchise released three television series in the past. Although the pranksters grew older, their flash of wit retains the youthful energy, but in high definition.

All about Jackass Forever apparel collection, price, and where to buy

The collab merchandise starts as low as $25 and goes up to $200. The Jackass M-65 Jacket is the highest-priced piece among the latest collection, while Johnny’s Cardigan costs $160, and the Jackass Forever hoodie sells for $130.

The Skull Button Up and matching Chino Pants are priced at $140 and $160.

Furthermore, the edition offers three distinctive Skull Crutch graphic tees, where each piece costs $55. Fans can even grab Evil Jackass socks and collab beanies marked at $45 and $30, respectively. The Jackass Forever pins cost $25, and the two-pin set is made up of enamel.

All Jackass fans can grab their merch from Babylon’s official website and the flagship store in Los Angeles.

The brand worked closely with Johnny Knoxville and the entire Jackass team. The collection’s lookbook features former Loiter Squad hooligan, Jasper, and stunt enthusiasts Danger Ehre, Steve Zo, Jeff Tremaine, and Chris Pontius.

Babylon’s collection was shot by Atiba Jefferson in the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

The standout features in the collection are a green-colored longline cardigan green with a white embroidered Jackass logo on the front. Next are printed chinos and T-shirts.

Jackass’ iconic sayings like “Keep God Out of California” and “If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough” are also part of the apparel collection.

Edited by Ravi Iyer