'Jackass Forever' new cast list: Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka and others join the franchise 

The Jackass crew is back with more pranks and stunts, with another installment titled Jackass Forever.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the film will see the previous cast return, except for Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011. It is also set to feature new cast members. The long-awaited reunion shows each of the members older, grayer, but just as dedicated to ridiculous and dangerous antics as ever.

Jackass Forever: New cast, synopsis and trailer

Jackass Forever is all set to release on February 4, exclusively in theaters. The final trailer for the film dropped earlier this month and introduced new members of the cast.

The film also features over-the-top physical pranks, footage rolls of Johnny Knoxville tasing Jeff Tremaine, and much more. It is produced by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Johnny Knoxville.

Here's a look at the daring cast of the upcoming reality comedy film.

Rachel Wolfson

American standup comedian Rachel Wolfson began her comedy career in 2016 and is now recognized for her brand of high humor. Her comedic style is a hybrid of crowd work and dry humor of her daily life. Some of Wolfson's work includes Antisocial Distance and Munchie Run.

Wolfson will be appearing as a new cast member in the fourth chapter of the Jackass franchise.

Eric Manaka

Eric Manaka is an aspiring British actor who had his breakthrough with Action Point. He is also known for his portrayal of Rodney on The Most Insane Amusement Park Eve.

Manaka will be appearing in the upcoming film Jackass Forever.

Jasper

American actor, former rapper ,and stunt performer Jasper is best known for founding Odd Future with Tyler, the Creator. His other works include Jasper & Errol's First Time, The Jellies!, Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family, Loiter Squad and many more.

He will be appearing as a new cast member in the fourth chapter of the Jackass franchise.

Zach Holmes

Zach Holmes is an American stunt performer and television personality, best known for Too Stupid to Die, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, WWE SmackDown, Ridiculousness, What The Fudge?, Fail News and many more.

Holmes will be appearing in the upcoming film Jackass Forever.

Sean 'Poopies' McInerney

Sean McInerney, or Poopies, is a professional surfer, performer, entertainer and YouTuber. He is best known for Who is J.O.B?, where he documents the life of surfers along with some water sports and action sequences.

He will be appearing as a new cast member in the fourth chapter of the Jackass franchise.

Other cast members include Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy.

Catch Jackass Forever in theaters from February 4.

