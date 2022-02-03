How many kids does Johnny Knoxville have? 'Jackass' star expresses concern over son, Rocko

American stunt performer Johnny Knoxville has opened up about concerns regarding his son Rocko.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 50-year-old actor told guest host Jay Leno that of his three children, one son and two daughters, he is most worried about his son, who has seemingly inherited his "Jackass gene."

He said that his daughter "luckily" did not get his Jackass gene passed down to her, but that was not the case with his son.

"You know, girls are just smarter than boys and I don't have to worry about them (daughters). But my son is just like my father. So he's got this funny look in his eye so, yeah, I have to worry about Rocko."

Although Knoxville loves stunts, he doesn't want to share that passion with his children, and he finds that being "just Dad" is relaxing at home.

All about Johnny Knoxville's children

Johnny Knoxville is a father to three children, Madison (26), Rocko (12) and Arlo (10). The 50-year-old shares his eldest daughter from a previous relationship, while the other two kids are from his current marriage.

Knoxville had previously tied the knot with fashion designer Melanie Lynn Cates. They married in May 1995 and welcomed their first child Madison in 1996.

However, the two later separated in 2006 when Knoxville filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences with their divorce being finalized in July 2009.

A year later, in 2010, the Jackass star married Naomi Nelson, who reportedly also worked in the entertainment industry.

The first time Naomi Nelson made headlines was when Johnny Knoxville revealed that she was carrying his baby in August 2009. Afterwards, Nelson gave birth to Rocko in December 2009 and exchanged vows with Knoxville in September 2010. The duo became parents to their second daughter and Knoxville's third child, Arlo, in October 2011.

In December 2021, Knoxville appeared on the The Howard Stern Show and recalled the moment his son, Rocko, found out about his show after he had kept Jackass unknown from his kids.

"I'm like, yeah, Dad has a show where he does silly pranks and stunts, but you can't really see it because it's naughty."

He said that even though the show is "silly and absurd," he is proud of it since it was something he and his friends did together and showcased to the world. However, Knoxville added that he does not want his son Rocko to follow in his footsteps.

