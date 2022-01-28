Johnny Knoxville brain damage: 'Jackass' star opens up on bull stunt injury that made him call it quits

Johnny Knoxville’s upcoming film Jackass Forever is scheduled to hit screens early next month. Ahead of the release of the movie, the actor opened up about a bull stunt injury he suffered while filming the fourth installment of the Jackass franchise.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the stuntman shared that he suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs, concussion, and a brain hemorrhage after being hit by a bull on the set of the upcoming film.

Johnny Knoxville goes into details about brain injury and recovery

Shortly after the severe damage to his brain, Knoxville mentioned that he had scored 17 out of 100 in a neurological test for attention due to his damaged cognitive abilities at the time. He stated:

"The bull hit was the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull or maybe period. I got a brain hemorrhage from that, so my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit.”

The actor also shared that he slipped into depression in the aftermath of the injury and had to undergo meditation and therapy:

“My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things. I did have to start medication for the first time in my life... It completely turned me around.”

The performer underwent 10 to 12 treatments over a period of two months including “transcranial magnetic stimulation” to develop cognitive skills and treat depression.

Following the injury, Johnny Knoxville also realized that he could not continue performing stunts that could change his life forever:

"I knew going into this film that after this I can’t put myself on the line with stunts that can forever change my life, you know? After the bull hit, I’m like, I think I’ve done enough, right? I don’t have anything to prove."

However, the actor also assured fans that despite facing a “hard recovery,” he is currently doing “great” and feeling the “healthiest.”

A look into Johnny Knoxville’s career highlights

Johnny Knoxville is an actor, stunt performer and filmmaker

Johnny Knoxville is an actor, stuntman, comedian and filmmaker, best known as the co-creator and main performer of the reality show Jackass. He is also a professional wrestler and has been associated with the WWE for several years.

The 50-year-old gained recognition as the leader of the Jackass crew when the show aired on MTV between 2000 and 2002.

Knoxville and his team went on to appear in the popular film sequels of the show titled Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3D, and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.

The stunt performer also took part in the Gumball 3000 as part of the franchise. Over the years, Knoxville has bagged acting roles in films like The Dukes of Hazzard, Men in Black II, A Dirty Shame, Walking Tall, and The Ringer, among others.

The actor also lent his voice to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, King of the Hill, an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, and an episode of Family Guy.

Johnny Knoxville’s final appearance in the Jackass franchise will be in Jackass Forever with the film reportedly set to be released on February 4, 2022.

