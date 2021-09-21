Who was Patty Perez? GoFundMe page raises almost $2,500 as 'Jackass' star dies at 57 

Patty Perez, also known as Goddess Patty, is no more. The actress died on September 17 at a hospital in Reno.

Reports say that Patty Perez was being treated for type 1 diabetes, which she had since birth, and did not die because of Covid-19.

The internet sensation’s daughter Priscilla said that her mother’s kidneys were failing because of issues with health and weight for a long time. However, she lived her life despite her health issues.

Patty Perez is survived by her four children, a mother, and grandchildren, and was 57 years old at the time of her death. Details relating to the funeral are yet to be revealed by the family.

Patty Perez in brief: Life and career

Patty Perez is mainly known for her role as Goddess Patty in popular Jackass films. She became a familiar face after Jackass 2 in 2006 and Jackass 2.5 the following year.

Her character, Goddess Patty, could make the stuntman, Wee Man, disappear by jumping upon him while he laid down on the bed.

After the actress jumped on Wee Man, her body covered him, and suddenly Johnny Knoxville appeared and asked where Wee Man was.

She appeared in one of My Big Fat Fetish episodes where she spoke up about men who asked her to sit on them for pleasure and paid her. Her video clips also went viral online, where she was spotted doing other activities.

Other than all this, detailed information related to her career is currently unavailable. She had a daughter, but it is unknown who Patty Perez was married to.

Patty’s net worth is also not known since she has appeared in a few movies. But since the public loved them, the actress has probably earned a lot.

GoFundMe page

Patty Perez’s family has set up a GoFundMe page after her death to help with expenses needed for hospital bills and her funeral. The page aims to collect $6,000.

The page has raised almost $2,500 for now. Priscilla thanked everyone for the love and respect they gave her mother. She added that entertaining the audience and making everyone happy was her mother's only goal.

