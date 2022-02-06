Did Bam Margera appear in Jackass Forever? Film's end credit explained

Bam Margera's contributions have been one of the keys to the success of the Jackass franchise. However, the question remains whether Margera appeared in any of the scenes of the movie despite being fired from the cast.

Margera does appear for a brief time in the latest Jackass movie. Regardless of his screen time, his influence on Jackass Forever is apparent, even in scenes without him.

What is Jackass Forever about? Film's end credit explained

Machzilla @Machzilla1 #MandelaEffect @Neloangelo314 I thought #BamMargera (from ‘Jackass’ movies) was dead?? Apparently he is still alive. WEIRD. They said it was a hoax. Could’ve sworn he overdosed on drugs or something years ago I thought #BamMargera (from ‘Jackass’ movies) was dead?? Apparently he is still alive. WEIRD. They said it was a hoax. Could’ve sworn he overdosed on drugs or something years ago👀👀👀#MandelaEffect @Neloangelo314 https://t.co/RgZHDSBGjA

Jackass Forever is the fourth installment in the Jackass franchise. Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the film brings back to fans a range of familiar faces as well as new ones for some exciting stunts, pranks, and gross-out gags. However, fans of the series must be wondering whether one of the most iconic members of the crew, Bam Margera, features in the new film.

Margera does appear in Jackass Forever but only very briefly, in the credit sequence of the film. The credits sequence features new stunts shot for the movie with archive footage of the gang performing similar stunts in the past. Margera appears in the archive footage and also during the marching band treadmill stunt in the main movie. He features in only one stunt. It is essentially a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. There are 49 names appearing in the credits and Margera's is the 45th.

Variety @Variety Bam Margera Sues Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze Over ‘Jackass Forever’ Firing variety.com/2021/film/news… Bam Margera Sues Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze Over ‘Jackass Forever’ Firing variety.com/2021/film/news…

Margera filmed more content for the film but only a single scene featuring him was kept. However, he was involved with the film in ways beyond his single scene and was responsible for more than just his own stunts. He wrote and created a variety of the stunt-filled scenes seen in Jackass Forever which was included with the intention of keeping Margera’s influence in the film.

However, he perceived this negatively and pulled a lawsuit against Paramount to claim the credit he believes that he deserves for his involvement in the film.

Why was Bam Margera fired?

Bam Margera was recruited to the Jackass franchise cast from his former skateboarding stunt group CKY, which produced prank-based videos. From the beginning he was heavily involved with the Jackass project and devised many stunts, pranks, and comedy sketches, eventually gaining his own spin-off MTV series, Viva La Bam. Unfortunately, Margera developed a troubling case of alcoholism, and his most recent relapse caused Paramount to fire him from Jackass Forever. His conduct and actions were considered a breach of contract.

