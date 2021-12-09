Bam Margera death rumors explained as Hulk Hogan tweet goes viral 

Lately, reports of skateboarder and filmmaker Bam Margera passing away have been flooding social media. The 42-year-old is best known for his skateboarding techniques and stunt performances. He has also had a successful career as a television personality.

Margera rose to fame in the early 2000s while appearing on the MTV reality show Jackass that got him many dedicated fans across the globe. The Hollywood personality is married to Nicole Boyd. The two are parents to their three-year-old Phoenix Wolf.

How did the Bam Margera death hoax begin?

Rumors began flooding on social media on December 8, which stated that the stuntman had passed. The death hoax started with a tweet in 2018 when wrestler Hulk Hogan claimed that Bam Margera had died.

Hogan took to Twitter that same year, stating that Margera had died. The latter was 38-years-old at the time. The wrestler also shared his condolences in the same tweet. The tweet had included a picture of himself with Bam Margera. It read:

“Damn Bam I wish you were still with us, I sure would like to hang out again my brother love u miss u HH."

However, Hogan then realized that he had confused Bam Margera with Ryan Dunn, Margera's castmate in the Jackass series. Ryan Dunn died while driving under the influence in 2011. Hogan went on to apologize in another tweet. It read:

“Got Ryan and Bam mixed up sorry Bam!!! HH.”

As Hogan's earlier tweets began resurfacing online, many assumed that Bam Margera had passed recently. However, the latter is alive. He also posted on his Instagram six days ago.

In 2016, Margera revealed in an H1's Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn episode that he had slipped into alcoholism. He also appeared on a Dr. Phil episode in 2019, discussing his substance issues after the death of friend Ryan Dunn.

Margera is often active on Instagram. During a live session last year, he revealed that he drank seven beers and a glass of wine. Fans were worried that he had slipped into his alcoholic tendencies yet again.

The star has also dealt with suicidal thoughts after being dropped from the 2022 film Jackass Forever.

