Video: WWE Superstar kicked out of Johnny Knoxville's Jackass Forever premiere

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn was hilariously thrown out of the Jackass Forever premiere, continuing his feud with actor Johnny Knoxville.

Knoxville, who is known for the Jackass series of movies, began a feud with Zayn last month on SmackDown after announcing his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match. At the Rumble, Knoxville entered at No.9 and was eliminated from the match by Zayn after the SmackDown superstar landed a Helluva Kick on the actor.

Zayn crashed the red carpet event of the Jackass Forever premiere and was speaking to the press when Knoxville and his crew found him. Knoxville hilariously used a cattle prodder to throw Zayn out of the event.

Drew McIntyre was also seen at the premiere of the movie, which is set to be released on February 4, 2022.

Johnny Knoxville is not ruling out a return to the WWE ring

The actor has lofty ambitions in WWE and holds aspirations to be a World Champion in the company in the near future. His latest comments indicate that he could continue his feud with Zayn in the weeks to follow.

“That low down and dirty Sami Zayn, anyone but that low down and dirty Sami Zayn taking me out, but it took four men, four superstars to take me out. They haven’t heard the last of me, I will be World Champion,” said the actor.

His current stint with WWE is the second time Knoxville has appeared on the promotion, as he also featured over a decade ago in 2008. At the Royal Rumble show, the actor received a huge ovation from the crowd when he entered the men's Rumble match.

He took a few finishers from various Superstars in the ring, which may have won over even the staunchest of critics.

