VH1 Couples Retreat Season 2 cast list: Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe, and other celebrity couples to star in reality series

VH1 Couples Retreat is returning with a second season, with five new celebrity couples sorting out their differences on the show. Premiering on May 16, the eight-episode series will be a part of VH1’s Level Up Mondays evening programming.

The five celebrity couples in season 2 of the VH1 Couples Retreat will show what it is like to be an actual celebrity couple. They will be solving the problems in their relationship by doing everything they can. The couples will talk face-to-face to each other and take therapy. Life coach AJ Johnson and NBA champ John Salley will come to the rescue of these couples as they will help them in reuniting.

The couples ready to star in the upcoming show are Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe, Claudia Jordan and boyfriend KJ, Nick Young, Keonna, Styles P and his wife Adjua, and Jess Hilarious and her boyfriend, Daniel.

Meet the cast list of VH1 Couples Retreat season 2

1) Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe

RHOA fame Shamari DeVoe married singer Ronnie DeVoe in 2006. The couple has been together for 17 years but was previously on the brink of divorce. Things became uncontrollable when Shamari expressed the desire to start an open relationship with her husband so that she could try with a girl. However, the couple’s open relationship only lasted for a year.

2) Claudia Jordan and KJ

Radio Jockey Claudia Jordan, who has a couple of dating histories, will be appearing on the show will her realtor boyfriend, KJ Dismute. The couple has been together for the past three years. Moreover, Dismute seems to be very invested in their relationship.

3) Nick Young and Keonna

The 36-year-old basketball player Nick Young got engaged to Keonna Green on Christma s Day in 2019. Young, who was rapper Iggy Azaela’s ex currently has three children with Green. This made headlines for the fallout with Koenna.

4) Styles P and Adjua

Rapper Styles P marries health-conscious advocate, Adjua on July 31, 1995. Styles married her when she already had two children from her previous marriage. He had been a good step-father to the children until their daughter committed suicide due to depression in 2015. This has created a broader cliff between the couple they need to fill on the show.

5) Jess Hilarious and Daniel Parsons

The celebrity has been together for the past eight months. Knowing each other for four years, they are initially from Baltimore, Maryland, where they currently live together. Comedienne Jess and event curator Daniel Parsons have a 17-year-old son.

The executive producers of VH1 Couples Retreat are Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins, and Jubba Seyyid for VH1.

Viewers can watch VH1 Couples Retreat season 2 on Monday, May 16 at 9.00 ET/PT.

