Who is the richest cast member on Basketball Wives Season 10? Rumored net worth explored

Basketball Wives Season 10 is set to air on May 16, 2022, at 8 p.m EST, with wealthy cast members on the show. The new season sees the return of some famous wives of basketball players.

The show will feature Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Brandi Maxiell, Angel Brinks, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, Jennifer Williams, and Brittish Williams returning for the new season on VH1.

The rumored net worth of Basketball Wives explored

Created by Shaunie, the ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Season 10 promises a lot of drama.

Jennifer Williams

Jennifer Williams is one of the wealthiest cast members on the show, with a rumored net worth of $25 million. The television personality and real estate broker’s wealth results from selling upscale properties in New Jersey along with founding a women's fitness studio, Flirty Girls Fitness.

The star, who has appeared on the show's Season 1-4 and Season 7-10, is also the founder of lip gloss line, Lucid Cosmetics and online fashion boutique Classy Girl Wardrobe.

For Basketball Wives, she was paid $300,000 per season and reportedly an extra $40,000 for each reunion show. Jennifer was married to NBA player Eric Williams before separating in 2010 after three years of marriage. It was reported that Jennifer walked away with a 30 million dollar divorce settlement.

Jackie Christie

The wife of retired NBA player Doug Christie, Jackie Christie’s net worth is around 10 million dollars. The couple co-run their own publishing company, Infinite Love Publishing.

Born in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, the outspoken Jackie is also the owner of a music production label, Jean Fya Records, and an entertainment firm, BSM Media.

Jackie is also a fashion designer. She runs a fashion line named ‘Slayed by Jackie Christie’ and a cosmetic line Slayed Cosmetics. As an author, she has released a few self-help and motivational books.

She has starred in Basketball Wives LA Season 1-5 and Basketball Wives Season 6-10. The actress has also acted in the movies Deceitful (2013), Lucky Girl (2015), and the TV series Committed: The Christies. Jackie also directed the video short Bossard Cognac: The Good Life in 2015, of which she was the executive producer too.

Malaysia Pargo

The net worth of reality star Malaysia Pargo is $3.5 million. The jewelry designer, who grew up in Compton, California, owns Three Beats Jewelry lines and the online fashion website vanityworld10.

The ex-wife of player Jannero Pargo, Malaysia appeared in Basketball Wives LA Season 1-5, Basketball Wives Season 6-10, and starred in Ludacris: Splash Waterfalls (2004) and The Eric Andre Show (2012).

The rumored net worth of other cast members

1. Brooke Bailey - $100 Thousand

2. Brandi Maxiell - $2.5 million (as per tvovermind)

3. Angel Brinks - $1.5 million (as per Exactnetworth)

4. DJ Duffey - $1.1 million (as per Bio Gossipy )

5. Brittish Williams - $500,000 (as per Exactnetworth)

Produced by Truly Original and Shed Media, season 10 of the show airs next week. Tune in on Monday on VH1 to catch all the new drama.

