"I’m lost": Why are fans criticizing Duffy and Brooke in Basketball Wives Episode 9?

Basketball Wives returned to VH1 for an all-new episode on Monday night, with the drama quotient soaring to an all-time high.

Picking up right where it left off last week, the fight between Nia, Noria and Duffy escalated and took an unexpected turn. While the argument between Nia and Noria was verbal, Duffy threw a paper plate at Noria, leading to fruits and other things being thrown at each other. Security had to be called in order for the women to stop fighting.

Things took a turn for the worse when Brooke threw a glass at Noria, who then threw a glass bottle which accidentally hurt Brandi on her head. An ambulance had to be called to check how injured Brandi was. Luckily, the Basketball Wives star wasn't badly hurt and decided not to go to the hospital.

Logan @SunflowerShan Duffy threw a plate first and got in their face soooo I’m lost #basketballwives Duffy threw a plate first and got in their face soooo I’m lost #basketballwives

Episode 9 of Basketball Wives showcased the wives in Las Vegas. Sadly, their fun time together didn't last long after all hell was unleashed when Brooke involved herself in the ongoing fight, which led to glasses being thrown, injuring Brandi.

Fans who watched the entire fiasco unfold on their screens took to social media to share their thoughts.

Fans condemn Duffy and Brooke after the fight gets physical in Basketball Wives Episode 9

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Duffy was the one who threw the paper plate first and escalated the fight. Some condemned Brooke for involving herself and claimed that she threw the glass first at Noria. Fans also added that Nia and Noria weren't the ones to be blamed for the argument that took place.

Janique Georgia @just_janique I love Brooke ass but she and Duffy started throwing shit first and they are the OG's...not the twins fault #BasketballWives I love Brooke ass but she and Duffy started throwing shit first and they are the OG's...not the twins fault #BasketballWives

MuvaMuva 🏆 @Slay__Renee Sad how they tryna make the twins out to be the aggressors…Am i the only one who saw Duffy throw a plate first??? Or Brooke throw a glass before the bottle??? yeah okay #Basketballwives Sad how they tryna make the twins out to be the aggressors…Am i the only one who saw Duffy throw a plate first??? Or Brooke throw a glass before the bottle??? yeah okay #Basketballwives

marie @mbto22 Why is nobody telling Duffy she shouldn't have thrown the plate? #BasketballWives Why is nobody telling Duffy she shouldn't have thrown the plate? #BasketballWives

#BasketBallWives Brooke, Duffy Still Fucked Up For Start That Fright With The Twins Period. If Duffy Want To Have Peaceful Birthday Weekend She Shouldn’t Invited The Twins to Las Vegas Period. Brooke, Duffy Still Fucked Up For Start That Fright With The Twins Period. If Duffy Want To Have Peaceful Birthday Weekend She Shouldn’t Invited The Twins to Las Vegas Period. #BasketBallWives

tae @taae4k I feel like duffy sees the sisters as a major threat because nia and noria didn't do shit and this whole mean girl act at this big ass age and giving "loser vibes" 🙃 #basketballwives I feel like duffy sees the sisters as a major threat because nia and noria didn't do shit and this whole mean girl act at this big ass age and giving "loser vibes" 🙃 #basketballwives

Lynn @Only1_Me90 Duffy was wrong cuz she definitely disrespected Noria first #basketballwives Duffy was wrong cuz she definitely disrespected Noria first #basketballwives

💫Keosha Tomekia💫 @KeoshaTomekia So….. Duffy throws an object FIRST but they mad at the sisters for throwing something back?? Baby No. I’m with the sisters on this one #basketballwives So….. Duffy throws an object FIRST but they mad at the sisters for throwing something back?? Baby No. I’m with the sisters on this one #basketballwives

MsEI @ebaby522 I blame Duffy. Brooke jumped in and it escalated. They threw stuff before the sisters did #basketballwives I blame Duffy. Brooke jumped in and it escalated. They threw stuff before the sisters did #basketballwives

ItsMe @TheKagneiKing Brooke and Duffy started this mess. Brooke, you were antagonize? How? The twins weren't even talking to her. And how is Malaysia shocked when she picked up a whole table to throw at someone. #basketballwives Brooke and Duffy started this mess. Brooke, you were antagonize? How? The twins weren't even talking to her. And how is Malaysia shocked when she picked up a whole table to throw at someone. #basketballwives https://t.co/xgIPvuvZSP

Sweet_Lemonade @ooh_shenika So Duffy you started this and then you tried to play the victim! Somebody call Tami to handle her a$$ #basketballwives So Duffy you started this and then you tried to play the victim! Somebody call Tami to handle her a$$ #basketballwives https://t.co/LHuYzvf0MF

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Duffy Blaming the TWINS But Girl Brooke Threw the FIRST Drink that Escalated this Mess at your party #basketballwives Duffy Blaming the TWINS But Girl Brooke Threw the FIRST Drink that Escalated this Mess at your party #basketballwives

More details on what happened this week in Basketball Wives Season 10, Episode 10

After the fight died down, the ladies tried to get back to normal and put what happened behind them. During her confessional, Angel shared that if Jackie hadn't moved her, the bottle might've hit her. She added that she was at a point in her pregnancy where she didn't want to be involved in drama.

Meanwhile, Brandi admitted that the whole thing was messed up. Malaysia, on the other hand, had something to tell the ladies. She opened up and confessed that seeing this argument escalate took her back to the first fight she had with the ladies, where she felt lost because no one backed her up or checked up on her.

VH1 @VH1



all-new with TWO EPISODES TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on As the ladies come to an intense moment in the history of their friendship, Brandi & Malaysia finally bury the hatchet 🪓 #BasketballWives all-new with TWO EPISODES TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on @VH1 As the ladies come to an intense moment in the history of their friendship, Brandi & Malaysia finally bury the hatchet 🪓 #BasketballWives all-new with TWO EPISODES TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on @VH1! https://t.co/XrLeW0OfQH

Later, when the wives met up to have a friendly basketball match, Duffy opted out, claiming that she had work to do.

Duffy was busy working on her rap, but also had a disagreement with Iman regarding her continuing DJing. She invited him to the studio to show him what she had been up to. Iman finally decided to support Duffy in her decision, thereby making her happy. She shared that she was glad Iman could see the hard work she was putting in.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

