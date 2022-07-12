"I’m lost": Why are fans criticizing Duffy and Brooke in Basketball Wives Episode 9?

Basketball Wives returned to VH1 for an all-new episode on Monday night, with the drama quotient soaring to an all-time high.
Picking up right where it left off last week, the fight between Nia, Noria and Duffy escalated and took an unexpected turn. While the argument between Nia and Noria was verbal, Duffy threw a paper plate at Noria, leading to fruits and other things being thrown at each other. Security had to be called in order for the women to stop fighting.
Things took a turn for the worse when Brooke threw a glass at Noria, who then threw a glass bottle which accidentally hurt Brandi on her head. An ambulance had to be called to check how injured Brandi was. Luckily, the Basketball Wives star wasn't badly hurt and decided not to go to the hospital.
Episode 9 of Basketball Wives showcased the wives in Las Vegas. Sadly, their fun time together didn't last long after all hell was unleashed when Brooke involved herself in the ongoing fight, which led to glasses being thrown, injuring Brandi.
Fans who watched the entire fiasco unfold on their screens took to social media to share their thoughts.
Fans condemn Duffy and Brooke after the fight gets physical in Basketball Wives Episode 9
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Duffy was the one who threw the paper plate first and escalated the fight. Some condemned Brooke for involving herself and claimed that she threw the glass first at Noria. Fans also added that Nia and Noria weren't the ones to be blamed for the argument that took place.
More details on what happened this week in Basketball Wives Season 10, Episode 10
After the fight died down, the ladies tried to get back to normal and put what happened behind them. During her confessional, Angel shared that if Jackie hadn't moved her, the bottle might've hit her. She added that she was at a point in her pregnancy where she didn't want to be involved in drama.
Meanwhile, Brandi admitted that the whole thing was messed up. Malaysia, on the other hand, had something to tell the ladies. She opened up and confessed that seeing this argument escalate took her back to the first fight she had with the ladies, where she felt lost because no one backed her up or checked up on her.
Later, when the wives met up to have a friendly basketball match, Duffy opted out, claiming that she had work to do.
Duffy was busy working on her rap, but also had a disagreement with Iman regarding her continuing DJing. She invited him to the studio to show him what she had been up to. Iman finally decided to support Duffy in her decision, thereby making her happy. She shared that she was glad Iman could see the hard work she was putting in.
Basketball Wives airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.