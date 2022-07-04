What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 8 air? Nia’s apology to Angel, release date and more details explored

Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 8 will air on VH1 on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The hit reality TV show follows the lives of current girlfriends, ex-partners and the wives of pro basketball players. The cast includes old timers Jackie, Malaysia, and Jennifer, along with Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke, and Brittish.

The synopsis for episode 8 reads:

"On the Vegas trip, tensions boil over as Nia attempts to apologize to Angel, but the other ladies aren't convinced she is sincere. Duffey plays her last DJ set, but has second thoughts about ending her career for good."

Everything you need to know about Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 8

The stars of the hit reality show posted snapshots from the upcoming episode on their Instagram profiles with the caption:

“What happens in Vegas won’t stay there this time!”

With Duffey flying the ladies out on a private jet to Vegas for her birthday celebrations, the drama will be sure to follow. The highlight of the episode will be Nia’s attempt at apologizing to Angel after what happened at Angel’s gender reveal party.

Nia had posted something on Instagram which the ladies took as a jibe at Angel and her party and confronted her for the same.

The controversial post by Nia stated:

“I got a taste for some outta wedlock baby shower food!!!!”

At the time, all cast members of Basketball Wives present at the party had expressed their disdain with Nia’s insensitive post. The upcoming episode will include the much awaited apology from Nia to Angel about what transpired.

Duffey will also be seen questioning her decision to give up on her career as a DJ following her Vegas performance.

Recap of Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 7

The previous episode of Basketball Wives saw Duffey’s excitement for her birthday party celebrations with the other ladies.

The official synopsis of Episode 7 read:

"Duffey kicks off her birthday by inviting the ladies to her final performance in Vegas, but needs to reconcile with Angel; Brandi has to make a life-changing decision about her health; Brooke needs her kids' approval before beginning her IVF journey."

After getting an update about her health in episode 6, Brandi was seen FaceTiming Jason and telling him that her doctor was concerned that ovarian cancer could have returned.

The cancer survivor was 24 when she was first diagnosed in 2007. The reality TV star’s surgery and chemotherapy for ovarian cancer resulted in her being declared cancer-free in 2008.

Brooke, meanwhile, had a heart-to-heart with her adult children about her decision to move forward with IVF. Relaying her decision, she told them:

“I feel like I found my life partner and that's the only thing we don't have together, is a child.”

Angel and Duffey were seen talking things out and clearing the air about their past issues where Roccstar was concerned. Angel then joined the other women on the Vegas trip to celebrate Duffey’s birthday and watch her final performance as a DJ.

Tune into VH1 on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET to catch all the latest drama on Basketball Wives.

Viewers without access to the channel can opt for other TV service providers including YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

