What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 4 air? Nia Dorsey’s inappropriate joke to irk Angel Brinks and more

Basketball Wives Season 10 is all set to continue entertaining viewers with its dramatic storyline in a brand new episode.

The cast members of the latest season include Angel Brinks, Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, DJ Duffey, Brandi Maxiell, Brittish Williams, Brooke Bailey, Jackie Christie, Noria Dorsey-Taggart, and Nia Dorsey.

The previous episode ended with a major fight between Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell. They were once good friends, but ever since the first episode of this season, they have been seen having spats, which may continue throughout the season. Apart from their drama, the upcoming episode will also feature the ladies arriving at Angel Brinks’ gender reveal party.

When will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 4 air?

Episode 4 of Basketball Wives Season 10 will air on Monday, June 6 at 08.00 pm ET on VH1. The episode will later be available on the network’s website after it premieres on the channel.

Readers who don’t have access to the channel can opt to watch it on several live streaming services. Some of the best TV service providers include YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of Basketball Wives is set to deal with Angel Brinks’ gender reveal party. In a preview, the ladies are seen arriving in dresses of both blue and pink shades. Apparently, Brinks asked them to wear either one of the colors at her party.

While Jennifer Williams looked gorgeous in a blue dress, most of the ladies, including Angel Brinks herself, chose pink. At the party, the mom-to-be’s boyfriend and father of the unborn baby, RoccStar, puts a ring on Brinks’ finger, according to a teaser. The video then showed Brooke Bailey pulling out a post, shared by Nia Dorsey, that read:

“I got a taste for some outta wedlock baby shower food!!!!”

Unfortunately, Dorsey’s joke didn’t go down well with Brinks and RoccStar, who found it “unbelievable.” Another preview clip featured Brittish Williams and Jackie Christie getting involved in a fight where the latter got furious and pushed their dinner table. Their spat’s reason was Jackie meddling in Brittish’s relationship with Lorenzo, who is the latter’s ex-fiance and her kid’s father.

A third promo video showed Brittish Williams, Noria Dorsey, Nia Dorsey and Jennifer Williams gossiping about fellow cast members, including Jackie, at a salon. The former called her and Jackie’s incident “a meat market” and that she would talk to Jackie to mend things between them.

During their conversation, Nia revealed that she had not been intimate with anybody in the past year, leaving the other ladies shocked. Jennifer, on the other hand, is ready to give love another chance.

The official synopsis of Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 4 reads:

“Angel throws a gender reveal party and is rattled when Nia makes an inappropriate joke; Jackie faces the consequences of meddling in Brittish's relationship with her ex-fiance; Jen opens herself up to love and is surprised by what she finds.”

Readers can tune in to VH1 every Monday to enjoy a new episode of Basketball Wives Season 10. Produced by Shed Media and Truly Original, the show’s executive producers include Shaunie O’Neal, Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Lauren Eskelin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Markus Burns, Lyndee Brown, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer Aguirre, James Davis, and Paula Aranda.

