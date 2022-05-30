What time will Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 3 air? Tension set to brew at Duffey’s matchmaking event and more

BasketBall Wives will return with yet another exciting episode on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The hit series explores the everyday lives of women who are romantically linked to basketball players and documents the trials and tribulations of their personal and professional relationships. They navigate all of their problems together, while also giving viewers extensive drama quotient.

Basketball Wives premiered its tenth season on Monday, May 16, 2022 and since then has been a fan favorite. While some women have been dealing with pressing issues when it comes to their personal commitments, others are trying to find their identity, prioritize mental health and take care of their children. All of this has made for good reality content for viewers as they await another episode of the show.

What to expect from Basketball Wives Season 10 Episode 3?

The drama on Basketball Wives is going to get amped up even more with a brand new episode on Monday. Some of them are still trying to get hold of themselves after previous arguments and others are trying to find new single men who they could date. The episode guarantees a fair share of love, laughter and drama, something that the series is well known for.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Jen works through grief and finds peace; tensions escalate when Duffey hosts a matchmaking event; Malaysia's unexpected guest rattles Brandi, Brittish navigates new issues with her ex-fiance, and Jackie meddles with her friends' love lives."

The past couple of episodes of Basketball Wives have given viewers an insight into what impending issues trouble the cast members. Brandi and Malaysia haven't been on good terms since the premiere of the tenth season. The former was annoyed at her former best friend for not reaching out to her when her father passed away. While the latter had no information about the same, no amount of explanation given by her was enough for them to be friends again.

The duo did try and have a conversation clarifying their respective stands, however, it soon ended up into another argument. Malaysia had also reached out to their mutual friend to talk about her issues with depression. She confessed that she was already stressed out about her husband not paying child support and now the situation with Brandi is making it worse.

Meanwhile, Duffey struggled with choosing between her career as a DJ and taking care of her daughter. When her husband Iman asked her to think about why it was important she be there for their daughter, an ultimatum from rapper French Montana made her decision even more difficult as she was stuck between finding her own identity and being there for her family.

Angel is facing even more issues with her partner Roccstar. The couple have had multiple arguments over the past two episodes and this time she confessed to Jackie that the couple were having relationship issues. The star went on to refer to herself when she said that sometimes people get tired of arguing.

Basketball Wives was renewed for a 10th season after the tremendous success of its previous installments. It also witnessed the return of veteran cast members, including Jackie, Malaysia, and Jennifer, along with Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke, and Brittish. Series creator Shaunie O’Neal also appears in the episodes.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Basketball Wives on VH1 this Monday.

Edited by Somava