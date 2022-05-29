Who is Keion Henderson? Meet Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal's husband as couple gets hitched at Anguilla 

Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal officially tied the knot with her fiance, Pastor Keion Henderson, in a ceremony on a tropical island on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The wedding was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club, with nearly 200 guests. The ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride's three sons walking her down the aisle as singer Yolanda Adams performed. She shares her sons with ex Shaquille O'Neal as they handed her off to her husband.

Speaking to the publication about her sons, she said they were being able to support her was "everything" to her and described her family as a "package deal" when dealing with relationships. The Basketball Wives star said:

"I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off."

Who is Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal's husband?

Keion Henderson is the Founder, CEO, and Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church & Ministries, a church community headquartered in Houston, Texas. He has been in the ministry for more than 20 years and has spoken for thousands of people worldwide.

Pastor Henderson has been commended for being the "true servant-leader" and recognized as a CNN Heroes Award Nominee, helping with several disaster-aid initiatives both in the local state and around countries internationally.

He has also been recognized by The John Maxwell Institute as one of the Top 250 Leaders in the nation and was nominated for a Stellar Award for Traditional CD of the Year for his breakthrough album, The River, in 2019.

His LinkedIn bio reads the following:

"With more than 20 years in active ministry, and speaking for thousands worldwide, Pastor Henderson is a formidable thought leader, bridging cultural divides with relational armchair dialogues, and leading practical applications for success, via his accelerator for entrepreneurship."

According to a report by The Hollywood Mask, the pastor was previously married to Felicia Henderson from 2015 to 2016 and shares two daughters. While their separation is still a mystery, he opened up about the same in his released book The Shift, inspiring millions of people to lead their lives with courage and purpose.

In November last year, the couple dated for over two years before the pastor got engaged to his now-wife, Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal, and she revealed to PEOPLE that it was one of the best days in her life and someone had officially proposed to her for the first time.

In an interview with The Shade Room, she opened up about her relationship with Pastor Henderson and said:

“Love feels easy. I think that he makes it easy to love him to love this relationship and I don’t I think the older you get you realize what’s important, you realize how to communicate with people and how to overcome obstacles in relationships.”

The couple had connected through a mutual friend and talked to each other for over six hours when they first met, where they also bonded over love, family, and faith. The Basketball Wives star revealed that he fit right into her family before marrying. She said:

"He's been amazing to just step into our lives and fill a void that's been there for a minute in a space of just being here with me, cause I haven't had somebody. They love him which makes me love him even more."

The groom opened up about his feelings for his wife and said:

"She's amazing. She's just the most laid-back, hilarious, fun-loving person. She's a woman of faith. She can cook, she can dress, and she can sing!"

Shaunie O'Neal is currently seen on screen with Season 10 of VH1's hit series Basketball Wives. This season documents her relationship with Pastor Henderson as she is seen talking to fellow cast members and good friend Jackie Christie about the same. She opened up, stating that it was "easy to love him and be with him."

