Are Bibi and Julienco married? Separation explained as alleged TikTok pictures go viral 

Julian Classen, better known as Julienco, and his wife Bianca Heinicke, popularly known as Bibi online, have reportedly separated. The couple married in 2018 and quickly rose to prominence on social media. They also have two children who are adored by their followers. Julienco recently turned to his online platform to explain the unexpected split.

Many fans predicted that something had gone wrong between the two. Their were various indications of the same on social media. The YouTuber couple often appeared together on social media platforms. However, they stepped back from the internet abruptly in recent days. They also skipped filming for their podcast together.

Shortly after netizens began suspecting that their relationship had taken a turn, Bibi was spotted shopping without her wedding ring. A TikTok video of a woman suspected of being Bibi also went viral on the platform where she appeared to be kissing a man who was not Julienco.

As rumours of their separation began to take over the internet, Julienco took to his Instagram page, dropping the bomb saying that:

“I'll make it short and painless: Yes, Bibi and I broke up. Bibi broke up. I can't and don't want to say much more about it at the moment.”

The 29-year-old assured his fans that their children will always be their top priority. The YouTuber added:

“There's no question about that. We just have to see how things continue now.”

The visibly saddened content creator thanked their fans for understanding the predicament and stated that he “doesn’t have his head” in the right space to film content for his social media platforms.

Internet reacts to Julienco and Bibi’s separation

Though fans foresaw troubles in their relationship, netizens were not prepared for their favourite content creators to split. Many others stated that they had been following the influencers for several years.

Julienco created his YouTube channel in July 2014. He has become a well-known figure when it comes to vlogs and prank videos in Germany. Bibi also has her own YouTube channel, where she has been releasing videos since 2012.

Reacting to the newly announced separation, a few tweets read:

kc | suho day ♡ @20J4Y true love doesn’t exist not after bibi and julian broke up true love doesn’t exist not after bibi and julian broke up

jane 🏡 @wemadeitlove everyone on the tl: talking about harry

the germans: OMG BIBI UND JULIAN everyone on the tl: talking about harry the germans: OMG BIBI UND JULIAN

ash🦈🥜 investigating rei's murder👮🕵️ @ashIsAsimp nobody talk to me love isnt real Bibi and Julian broke up. I'm shambles nobody talk to me love isnt real Bibi and Julian broke up. I'm shambles https://t.co/x3uJdWjYrF

Anna @28_sunflowers Germans when they found out that bibi and julian are broken up Germans when they found out that bibi and julian are broken up https://t.co/IOuqOZlnT7

Ronny K @ronny_kurz people just don’t understand the impact bibi and julian had on german teens and how much their break up affects us people just don’t understand the impact bibi and julian had on german teens and how much their break up affects us

meow 🍂 @w00bee Welp, so like one every year I look up bibi just to see how her life is going and that’s what I did today and literally in the middle of it Julian posts about them breaking up? What did I miss?? Welp, so like one every year I look up bibi just to see how her life is going and that’s what I did today and literally in the middle of it Julian posts about them breaking up? What did I miss??

ash🦈🥜 investigating rei's murder👮🕵️ @ashIsAsimp my tl: dsmp stuff



me: cries in german because bibi and Julian broke up my tl: dsmp stuffme: cries in german because bibi and Julian broke up https://t.co/4ieW7nKxYY

Lena 🐮 Harry‘s House @perfectnowangel no but bibi und julian were meant to be forever???? teenage me is heartbroken no but bibi und julian were meant to be forever???? teenage me is heartbroken

ella 🫙| KEEP DRIVING IS MINE. @lt91loml real love doesnt exist. i thought it does but bibi broke up with julian. real love doesnt exist. i thought it does but bibi broke up with julian.

petal 🌸 @petalbeingsoft if you see your german moots crying over bibi & julian, you dont understand the impact they had on us. we are heartbroken, let us be. if you see your german moots crying over bibi & julian, you dont understand the impact they had on us. we are heartbroken, let us be.

Who is Julian “Julienco” Classen?

The 29-year-old is not only a YouTube star but is also popularly known on social media platform YouNow. He has accumulated nearly four million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He also runs a musical.ly account with Bianca “Bibi” Heinicke under the profile name Bibi & Julian.

A few of his most popular videos include “BIBI SCHNEIDET & STYLT MEINE HAARE :O” and “Die BESTRAFUNG → HAARE FÄRBEN :O.” Both of these have accumulated over three million views.

In May 2018, he and Bibi announced that they were expecting their first child together. They later married in September of the same year. They welcomed their son Lio into the world in October 2018. They also had their second child Emily, in March 2020.

Bibi has her own YouTube channel where she posts beauty and lifestyle related content. She has amassed over 5.9 million subscribers on her channel. In November 2018, her channel amassed over two billion views.

A few of the most popular videos on her channel include- “Bibi H - How it is ( wap bap ... ) [Official Video]” and “10 Types Of Parties + Outtakes” among others. Her video titled “Today is the Calculated Date of Birth” also received immense traction online. It showed the couple awaiting the birth of their child.

