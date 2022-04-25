"I've been on both ends": Trisha Paytas under fire for sharing their thoughts on the Johnny Depp x Amber Heard defamation trial

Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas has gotten into trouble for their opinion on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case. The internet figure took to their extended channel Paytas-Hacmon Family Channel on April 23 and seemingly sided with the Aquaman actress.

In the 13-minute-long video titled- "The whole Johnny Depp situation...," the parent-to-be drove in their car and spoke about the legal battle between the Hollywood celebrities. Paytas showed their support for Amber Head by saying:

“I don’t know who to believe... I know I’ll get canceled for saying this but like… believe all victims… this is so hard because only I know first hand both ways right? I know first hand where I’ve come forward and talked about something that happened to me and no one believed me obviously because online my credibility is completely ruined… but these people were not there, they were not directly involved you know what I mean?”

Paytas went on to elaborate on friends who have been wrongly accused and no one believing them.

They added:

“I’ve seen both ends of people not believing me and it sucks… there’s no like concrete evidence… obviously it’s such a toxic situation. I feel horrible for Johnny Depp to be physically abused when you’re living in a society where a man is being abused by a woman, I know that stigma.”

Trisha Paytas admits to having a physical altercation with their ex-partners

The mukbang legend admitted to attacking a person after “losing their cool.” They defended themselves by saying that it was an isolated incident which never should have happened. They added:

“I can own up to it is basically what I’m saying. I can own up to it. I would never turn it around on someone else and that is one thing I can say. I don’t care if people laugh at me… I’ve never lied on somebody ever with an allegation.”

Though the YouTuber expressed remorse for Johnny Depp, netizens could not help but notice Paytas not taking a stand against Heard. Reacting to Paytas’ opinion, a few comments online read:

Netizens react to Trisha Paytas seemingly supporting Amber Head 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Netizens react to Trisha Paytas seemingly supporting Amber Head 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Netizens react to Trisha Paytas seemingly supporting Amber Heard 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Many were quick to slam Paytas’ husband Moses Hacmon as well, who has been accused of rape and stealthing by two different women. Netizens were disappointed to see the YouTuber turning a blind eye towards her husband’s and Head’s assault allegations.

Edited by Suchitra