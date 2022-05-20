KSI Amazon Prime documentary: Release date and everything know about the YouTuber’s project showcasing his tour, therapy sessions, and more

British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer Olajide "KSI" Olatunji has donned many hats over the course of his life, and it doesn't seem like he will be stopping anytime soon. The influencer, also dubbed JJ, is adding another feather to his cap with his very own Amazon Prime documentary.

Executively produced by BAFTA-winning British-American journalist and filmmaker Louis Theroux, the documentary is set to release this fall, November 2022 to be specific. At an Amazon Prime Presents showcase held Thursday, May 19, Theroux interviewed KSI about how fame affected his mental health, something that will be explored in the documentary as well.

KSI's documentary will provide unprecedented insight into his world

The documentary was first announced in September 2021 amidst KSI's most successful year of his career. Apart from having 39 million followers across two channels, the influencer is building a promising career in music. He released his second chart-topping album last year.

The documentary is set to follow the Briton during his sold-out European tour and headline show at Wembley Stadium to "take the audience inside the world of a global star as he transcends the online world he dominates."

In the press release announcing the documentary, KSI said:

“I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by “hard work”. People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do.”

The cinematic work is expected to be 90 minutes in length and will only be available exclusively on Amazon Prime from November 2022. The YouTuber has millions of fans all over the world, and they can collectively breathe a sigh of relief since it will air in 240 countries.

The creative force behind the project, Louis Theroux, is all praise for the subject of his documentary:

“It is a huge thrill to be working with JJ on this definitive documentary. He is a huge talent, a totally self-created phenomenon who has gone from bedroom bound nerd with a handful of subscribers to an online colossus with fans in the millions, purely through the power of his work ethic and his will to win.”

He continued:

“The documentary will be an opportunity to see another side of JJ, understanding how he got where he is, the world of a premium online content creator today, and a man who has made it his brand never to lose, as he takes on the music business.”

KSI is returning to the boxing ring this summer against an as-yet-unnamed opponent, it's uncertain whether the documentary will cover that aspect of his life. What is confirmed, however, is that the documentary will unravel the underlying effects of constantly being under the spotlight as a social media celebrity and its consequential impact on KSI's mental health.

In the interview with Theroux at the Amazon Prime Presents showcase, KSI revealed:

"So I guess with a normal celebrity where there's this boundary, and you don't know how they are behind the camera or as a person. But me with YouTube, people see me constantly and it's at the point where people know me more than I know myself. And this doc is going to increase that more. It's a lot but I feel like I'm improving on how to handle it all, I got therapy a couple months ago now to really just help me process everything."

The documentary will give viewers a glimpse into the rapper's therapy sessions as well, delivering on its promise of giving an "unprecedented insight" into his world.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee