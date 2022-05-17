Planet Fitness offers free gym access throughout summer for teens: Franchise collaborates with McKenna Grace to promote mental and physical health

Planet Fitness kicks off its High School Summer Pass program on May 16, inviting teens aged 14-19 to partake in the free gym membership event. The program is available across 2,200 locations of the self-proclaimed 'largest and fastest-growing' franchisors and operators of fitness centers throughout the United States and Canada. The program will run until August 31.

The fitness franchise has signed 15-year-old star McKenna Grace as their ambassador for this endeavor to help promote it amongst teenagers. The High School Summer Pass program was conceptualized as a means of incentivizing teens to "make fitness a part of their lives for improved physical and mental health."

Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program gives teens free summer membership

Actor, singer, and songwriter McKenna Grace perfectly fits the target demographic for the High School Summer Pass program as a teen who finds mental solitude in fitness. Grace commented on the collaboration:

"Fitness is important to me. It's helped me de-stress and keep my mind in a more positive place. Working out always makes me feel better about myself. Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass is an awesome opportunity for teens to get active this summer in a safe and welcoming environment."

Planet Fitness also has another partnership associated with their program. Teenagers who sign up will receive a free digital copy of celebrity chef Robert Irvine's Family Table cookbook. The healthy recipes included in the book are expected to inspire the teens and their families to "prioritize overall health and wellness."

Kayla Thompson @KThompsonTV 🏾🏋🏾‍♀️: The High School Summer Pass at



Teens ages 14-19 can work out for free all summer long!



MORE INFORMATION:

wjtv.com/news/teens-can…



@WJTV/@WHLT22 GET FIT FOR FREE🏾🏋🏾‍♀️: The High School Summer Pass at @PlanetFitness starts today and runs through August 31st!Teens ages 14-19 can work out for free all summer long!MORE INFORMATION: GET FIT FOR FREE💪🏾🏋🏾‍♀️: The High School Summer Pass at @PlanetFitness starts today and runs through August 31st!Teens ages 14-19 can work out for free all summer long!MORE INFORMATION:wjtv.com/news/teens-can…@WJTV/@WHLT22 https://t.co/uuUnvAnuyl

Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness, stated in a press release:

"I'm thrilled to officially kick off the High School Summer Pass program. High school teens are facing unprecedented mental and physical health challenges, and we look forward to getting teens active by providing them with free access to fitness all summer long."

Rondeau echoed the franchise' pride in its signature judgment-free gym environment:

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and judgement-free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic.”

A survey conducted by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open found that less than 15 percent of teens met the daily physical activity requirement, as recommended during the pandemic.

Planet Fitness ideated this special program courtesy of a national study commissioned by them in April which revealed that 84 percent of teens are ready to make a positive impact on their lives. They agreed that there has never been a better time than now to focus on their overall health.

Rondeau added:

“Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally."

The program includes 15 trainer-led workout videos and 10 downloadable workouts designed by certified trainers exclusively for teens. The routines span all fitness levels, ranging from full body, cardio, strength training, toning, to even agility and mobility workouts for student athletes.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee