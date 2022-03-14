BAFTAs 2022: 5 stars who stunned at the red carpet

The BAFTAs 2022 was held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Rebel Wilson this year, is an esteemed award ceremony held by the community of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The award is represented by a dramatic statue of a theatrical mask. The award ceremony first started in 1949. According to the official website of BAFTA, the purpose of the award is to:

"Support, develop and promote the art forms of the moving image, by identifying and rewarding excellence, inspiring practitioners, and benefiting the public."

Every year, the award ceremony attracts A-list stars who also bring forward their A-game as fashionistas. The red carpet look is filled with glamorous dresses and gowns from high-end fashion labels.

This year, the stars who stunned on the red carpet include Millie Bobby Brown, Emma Watson, Lady Gaga, Rebel Wilson, and Naomi Campbell.

Best dressed stars at the BAFTAs 2022

1) Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta

Emma Watson appeared on the BAFTA 2022 film awards red carpet in a monochromatic tulle dress with a black halter neck with a plunging neckline. The black bodice of the dress was connected to a tulle skirt, which had a cream colorway. The tulle skirt extended at the back into a princess train.

The dress by Oscar de la Renta featured a color-blocking effect, and the star paired the dress with a pair of black pointed toes from René Caovilla. The heels included a pair of beaded ankle straps which were wrapped around Emma's ankles.

The look was completed with a pair of long silver tassel earrings from Tatiana Verstraete. She kept her makeup look natural with a simple smokey-eye and nude lip gloss while holding a beaded clutch in a white colorway.

2) Millie Bobby Brown's debut with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut at the BAFTAs with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. She wore a glamorous black gown from Louis Vuitton. The stars, who have been dating since November 2021, took their relationship forward with their first couple appearance on the red carpet.

The custom black velvet gown had a dramatic train and lace overlay details. The star completed her look with a pair of matching long velvet gloves. The accessories included a diamond necklace and a matching ring.

3) Lady Gaga stuns in Ralph Lauren

Lady Gaga showed up on the red carpet to the BAFTA awards in a custom-made green emerald gown by Ralph Lauren. According to the label, the gown took 150 hours to complete. The gown, which had a dramatic train and a plunging neckline, was body-fitting and had a v-shaped neck both in the back and front, exposing Lady Gaga's arm tattoos.

To accessorize, Lady Gaga wore matching necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co., made of diamonds and emeralds. The star also added a chunky bracelet and ring.

The star's makeup look was subtle and was done in classic hollywood style with long lashes, sweeping eyebrows, pink lips and hollywood side swept curls. The final look was completed with a matching green feathered purse and a pair of platformed patent-leather heels.

4) Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Naomi Campbell, 51, looked flawless on the red carpet as she strutted around in a custom black velvet Burberry gown. The dress featured a lettuce hemming, wide neckline and prominent sleeves.

Campbell flaunted her sleek and tall figure in an all-black body-fitting gown. The outfit had pops of green with added details of jewelry in bracelets and earrings.

The star finished off her look with a pair of black pumps. Campbell's sweeping sleeves and square neckline added grace and demure to her simple yet elegant look.

5) Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli gown

Rebel Wilson was the BAFTA host this year, and she dressed like it. The Australian actress showed up in a tiered tulle dress from Giambattista Valli with a blue sequined bodice attached to a black tiered tuelle skirt.

She paired the dress with barely visible custom Jimmy Choo heels and silved drop earrings by Bvlgari.

The dress featured an off-the-shoulder style as she flaunted her toned arms with a simplistic glowing bronzed makeup look. The look featured full luscious lashes and a frosted pink lip. She completed her glamorous look with blonde locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

Edited by Saman